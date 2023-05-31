Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arbroath remains resolute with harbourside show of support against RNLI downgrade decision

Volunteer crew have rejected the RNLI's offer of a familiarisation visit to Stonehaven which has the planned Atlantic 85 Arbroath replacement lifeboat on station.

By Graham Brown
Locals answered the call for support at Arbroath RNLI station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Locals answered the call for support at Arbroath RNLI station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arbroath delivered another firm show of strength in its message to the RNLI that it is not giving up the fight against a town station downgrade.

A month on from the decision which signalled the end of all-weather capability after 220 years of local lifesaving, locals turned out in force for a harbourside protest on Tuesday.

And they backed the crew and lifeboat Guild’s message that plans to replace Arbroath’s ageing Mersey-class Inchcape with an open Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable will continue to be fought.

Arbroath lifeboat are against downgrade plans for the town station
Crew members welcomed the public show of support. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Strained relations between the Angus volunteer management and charity chiefs show no sign of easing.

The crew’s resolve also remains strong.

It is understood none have so far taken up the RNLI’s invitation of familiarisation visits to Stonehaven where an Atlantic 85 is stationed.

The RNLI reject suggestions their plan is a downgrade.

They say locating a Shannon-class all-weather boat at Broughty Ferry and an Atlantic 85 will enhance the area’s lifesaving cover

Gratitude to townsfolk

Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Iain Ballantyne said the large turnout was hugely appreciated, but not a surprise.

“We are going to fight this as long as we can – we will keep going and going,” said the former Royal Marine.

“I believe this decision was made over a year ago and nobody told us.

“I am impressed that the people of the town have again turned out in such large numbers and we thank them for their continued support.

Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Iain Ballantyne addresses a harbourside meeting.
Arbroath RNLI management committee chairman Iain Ballantyne addresses the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The mood hasn’t changed one bit from the packed meeting we had in the Meadowbank days after the announcement.

“We will not give up – we will keep writing to the chief executive of the RNLI.

“I don’t doubt they will keep writing back saying they have the experts.

“But we just don’t believe they have listened to the experience of the people here who are telling them an Atlantic 85 is not the right boat for this station.”

Crew defiant

Arbroath crew member Clive Lucking said: “I still cannot get the concept that they expect us not to have an all-weather boat.

“I have no interest in stepping aboard an Atlantic 85,” added the 60-year-old former Royal Marine.

“We’re together as a crew on that.”

Arbroath lifeboat crew members at harbour protest meeting
Current Arbroath crewman Clive Lucking (left) and Paul Castle, who was on the town lifeboat for 18 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Paul Castle has just retired after a near 30-year RNLI career – 18 as a volunteer Arbroath crewman and the last 11 on the charity’s staff in a training role.

“I retired just this afternoon, but it has been devastating to see what this decision has done to the town,” said the 66-year-old.

“What I want to stress is the importance of funds coming into this station,” he said.

Arbroath lifeboat guild support all-weather boat campaign
The fundraising committee of Arbroath Lifeboat Guild get their message across. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We can see the support for the lifeboat with the turnout here and at the last meeting after the decision was announced.

“If people put a cheque into the RNLI we need them to make it out to Arbroath station.

“That goes into the restricted fund and has to be used for Arbroath station, not taken away from here.”

Broughty visitors question review decision

Jessie Sievwright, 80, and her 53-year-old daughter, Mandy, from Broughty Ferry happened to be in Arbroath at the time of the protest.

“We came down for a fish supper and saw this gathering at the harbour,” said Mandy.

“It seems a bit senseless to me to put a big boat at Broughty Ferry and a smaller boat here.”

Jessie said: “This one goes out into the open sea, whereas the Broughty Ferry one is mostly used for situations at the (Tay) bridge.

“I can understand why the people of Arbroath are up in arms about it.”

