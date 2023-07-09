PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS

Past and present NHS staff with a combined service of more than 330 years volunteered at the weekend Forfar parkrun.

Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
Superman Graeme Russo off to a flyer at the start of the Forfar parkrun. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

The superheroes of the NHS took over Forfar parkrun for the organisation’s milestone anniversary.

Up and down the country, the weekly Saturday morning events joined in a celebration of the 75-year-old NHS.

And at Forfar Loch, past and present health service staff with a combined service of more than 300 years helped the 5k run smoothly.

Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Parkrun is enjoyed by all ages. Image: Paul Reid

Around 150 runners took part, with Ethan Brown leading the field home in a time of 19 minutes and 19 seconds.

Runaway success

Forfar parkrun has been a huge hit since it started in February 2022.

Forfar race director Rhona Guild was thrilled to be overseeing Saturday’s event.

She was one of the parkrun founders and her own NHS career covered more than 35 years.

“We wanted to make an NHS volunteer takeover of this weekend’s parkrun for the 75th anniversary,” said Rhona.

“It was a fantastic response and the combined NHS service of those who came out to help was an amazing 338 years.”

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=653671683471184&set=pcb.653672046804481
NHS volunteers at the parkrun start. Image: Paul Reid

“I started my training at the then Bell Street College of Technology in 1984, completing my BSc in Nursing in 1988,” she said.

“I worked in Stracathro and Ninewells Hospital before moving to Angus and completing my diploma in district nursing in 1993.

Rhona worked as a district nurse in Kirriemuir and Forfar before taking up the role of primary care manager in 2001.

She retired from the NHS in September 2021 and now works part-time with Angus Alive as a health walk co-ordinator.

Photographer Paul Reid went along to the Forfar parkrun.

Forfar parkrun celebrates NHS 75th anniversary.
Young cheerleaders Bo Beaton, 6, (left) and Freya Jayne, 7.
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=653671683471184&set=pcb.653672046804481
Run director Rhona Guild delivers the pre-event briefing.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Superheroes Graeme and Olivia Russo.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Off to a flyer.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Graeme Kennedy with 7-year-old Harry Potter Zola Kennedy and Lochlan McGlashan, 8, from Kirriemuir.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Heading to the line.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Spiderman can.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Around 150 parkrunners tackled the anniversary event.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Sunshine and smiles at the finish line.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Off we go!
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
5k to go.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Volunteers Helen Roy (left) and Denise Mill.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
On the home stretch.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Leading the way.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
The NHS anniversary event had a great turnout of helpers.
Forfar parkrun for NHS 75th anniversary.
Happy faces heading off in the Forfar Loch sunshine.

 

More from The Courier

Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are 'on target' for October completion
Multiple emergency services at the scene on Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig
Dundee MP Stewart Hosie denies SNP split after colleague suspended
Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Opening Tico's Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman
A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel