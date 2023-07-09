PICTURES: Forfar parkrun health heroes step up to mark 75 years of NHS

The superheroes of the NHS took over Forfar parkrun for the organisation’s milestone anniversary.

Up and down the country, the weekly Saturday morning events joined in a celebration of the 75-year-old NHS.

And at Forfar Loch, past and present health service staff with a combined service of more than 300 years helped the 5k run smoothly.

Around 150 runners took part, with Ethan Brown leading the field home in a time of 19 minutes and 19 seconds.

Runaway success

Forfar parkrun has been a huge hit since it started in February 2022.

Forfar race director Rhona Guild was thrilled to be overseeing Saturday’s event.

She was one of the parkrun founders and her own NHS career covered more than 35 years.

“We wanted to make an NHS volunteer takeover of this weekend’s parkrun for the 75th anniversary,” said Rhona.

“It was a fantastic response and the combined NHS service of those who came out to help was an amazing 338 years.”

“I started my training at the then Bell Street College of Technology in 1984, completing my BSc in Nursing in 1988,” she said.

“I worked in Stracathro and Ninewells Hospital before moving to Angus and completing my diploma in district nursing in 1993.

Rhona worked as a district nurse in Kirriemuir and Forfar before taking up the role of primary care manager in 2001.

She retired from the NHS in September 2021 and now works part-time with Angus Alive as a health walk co-ordinator.

Photographer Paul Reid went along to the Forfar parkrun.