Fly-tipped rubbish including Angus SNP councillor’s paperwork found in Perthshire

Paperwork with the name and address of an Angus SNP councillor has been found fly-tipped on private land in Perthshire.

Kirriemuir SNP councillor George Meechan’s details were inside a black bag of rubbish discovered near the Angus-Perthshire border.

Mr Meechan has denied any involvement and said he has no explanation for how the rubbish appeared on the private land, owned by Dundee Football Club director Bob Hynd.

Mr Meechan said: “I condemn fly-tipping.

“I have no explanation as to how this receipt ended up in a bag dumped on this land.”

He confirmed the receipt was his but insisted the lager cans were not.

“I can assure you that I did not recently, nor have I ever fly-tipped rubbish anywhere,” he added.

“I do not know when this fly tipping occurred.

“However, if it was recent then I would point out I was on a short break to Carlisle form Friday July 7 to Monday July 10, having driven down to Carlisle on Friday morning and returning Monday afternoon.

“If the fly tipping occurred during this period, then this supports my contention that I was not the person responsible for this act.”

Landowner Mr Hynd said he discovered the rubbish at the weekend during what has become a weekly task for him clearing fly-tipping from his land, which is close to Alyth golf course and straddles both Angus and Perth and Kinross boundaries.

But he believes the rubbish was dumped earlier in the week.

Architect Mr Hynd said he was surprised to find Mr Meechan’s details on a receipt, apparently sent to Mr Meechan’s home address in Kirriemuir.

He said: “This weekend past, I noticed a black bin liner full of rubbish had been dumped in our wood, on the north side of the road.

“I took this up to our own bins, so that I could separate the contents between our general waste and recycling bins.

“Most of the contents were recyclable, as it was mostly paper and empty Tennent’s Lager tins.”

“However, there was also a receipt for a book which has the address of George Meechan, Kirriemuir,” he added.

“The bag of rubbish containing his address, had been dumped 20 yards over the boundary but still on my land in Perthshire.”

“I was out late at night early last week when a car stopped at the end of my driveway and I heard the doors opening and closing.

“Before I could get there, the car had driven away.

“Although our house is covered by CCTV, it does not cover the driveway.”

Mr Meechan is convener of the council’s civic licensing committee and was elected last year.

Earlier this year he voted with the councils administration for a range of budget cuts, including closing the recycling centres in Kirriemuir and Monifieth.

Angus Council declined to comment as the rubbish was found in Perthshire. They did not respond to a request for comment specifically about Mr Meechan’s involvement.

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached.