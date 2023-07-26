Car flips onto roof in Forfar crash

A car has flipped onto its roof in a two-vehicle crash in Forfar.

Market Street in Forfar is closed as emergency services attend the incident.

An ambulance was also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that they received the call at 12.01pm.

One eyewitness described how a fire crew helped an elderly person out from inside the overturned car.

He said: “I stepped onto Market Street just before 12.15pm and stood in the middle of the road.

Black car on roof after Forfar crash

“I could see some flashing lights up ahead and there was a black car on its roof.

“It was really quite badly damaged.

“A couple of people were giving statements to police.

“The crash was just outside the Premier convenience store that’s closed and up for sale just now.

“There was another black car that it had clearly collided with just beside.

“It wasn’t damaged as badly and was still the right way up.

“After a couple of minutes a fire engine arrived.

“The crew helped an older person out from inside the car while the vehicle was still upside down.

“I think they were pretty lucky to be able to get out of that crash and walk away – it must have been terrifying to be involved in.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.