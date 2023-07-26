Car flips onto roof in Forfar crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car flips onto roof in Forfar crash

Market Street in Forfar is closed as police attend the incident.

By Chloe Burrell
Car on its roof on Market Street, Forfar.
The car on its roof after the Forfar crash. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson

A car has flipped onto its roof in a two-vehicle crash in Forfar.

Market Street in Forfar is closed as emergency services attend the incident.

An ambulance was also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that they received the call at 12.01pm.

One eyewitness described how a fire crew helped an elderly person out from inside the overturned car.

He said: “I stepped onto Market Street just before 12.15pm and stood in the middle of the road.

Black car on roof after Forfar crash

“I could see some flashing lights up ahead and there was a black car on its roof.

“It was really quite badly damaged.

“A couple of people were giving statements to police.

“The crash was just outside the Premier convenience store that’s closed and up for sale just now.

“There was another black car that it had clearly collided with just beside.

Car flipped onto its roof following a crash in Forfar.
Emergency services in attendance in Forfar. Image: Ross Gardiner/DC Thomson

“It wasn’t damaged as badly and was still the right way up.

“After a couple of minutes a fire engine arrived.

“The crew helped an older person out from inside the car while the vehicle was still upside down.

“I think they were pretty lucky to be able to get out of that crash and walk away – it must have been terrifying to be involved in.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

