Two men charged after 30-mile police chase from Perth to Kirriemuir

Two men have been charged after a police chase of around 30 miles on Monday morning.

Police, including armed officers, stopped the car – allegedly stolen – after a pursuit from Perth to Kirriemuir, lasting around an hour.

At least six police vehicles chased the car, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, around 30 miles between between 8am and 9am.

Police say the driver failed to stop, which prompted the chase.

Witnesses watched as the chase came to a stop in the narrow Morrison Street just before 9am.

Police chase from Perth to Kirriemuir

Two men were arrested and are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

One witness said: “I heard loads of sirens in Kirriemuir.

“When I looked out I saw a silver car being pursued at speed by at least six police cars and vans.

“At that point they were travelling along Lindsay Street and crossed over the crossroads that leads to Morrison Street.

“Thank goodness it’s the school holidays.

“On any other day of the week these streets are full of children heading to Webster’s High School.

“The streets are narrow there and always full of school buses and children.”

Another witness said: “I heard so many sirens I realised something serious must be happening.

“I went to take a look and saw at least six police vehicles in Morrison Street and another two parked nearby.

“Morrison Street was blocked by police at both ends.

“There were officers in normal uniform but there were also armed officers at the scene.

“They were surrounding a silver car.

“Somebody said the police had been seen chasing a silver car into the street.

“It was then surrounded by police, including some with guns.”

Two men charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Monday a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, failed to stop for officers in the Perth area.

“A pursuit followed and the vehicle was stopped on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir.

“Two men, aged 25 and 39, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They’re due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”