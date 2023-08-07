Two men charged after 30-mile police chase from Perth to Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Two men charged after 30-mile police chase from Perth to Kirriemuir

Police said the vehicle, driven across two council areas, had been reported stolen.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Police on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Two men have been charged after a police chase of around 30 miles on Monday morning.

Police, including armed officers, stopped the car – allegedly stolen – after a pursuit from Perth to Kirriemuir, lasting around an hour.

At least six police vehicles chased the car, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, around 30 miles between between 8am and 9am.

Police say the driver failed to stop, which prompted the chase.

Witnesses watched as the chase came to a stop in the narrow Morrison Street just before 9am.

Police chase from Perth to Kirriemuir

Two men were arrested and are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

One witness said: “I heard loads of sirens in Kirriemuir.

Armed police at Morrison Street. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“When I looked out I saw a silver car being pursued at speed by at least six police cars and vans.

“At that point they were travelling along Lindsay Street and crossed over the crossroads that leads to Morrison Street.

“Thank goodness it’s the school holidays.

“On any other day of the week these streets are full of children heading to Webster’s High School.

“The streets are narrow there and always full of school buses and children.”

Police trapped the car in Morrison Street. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Another witness said: “I heard so many sirens I realised something serious must be happening.

“I went to take a look and saw at least six police vehicles in Morrison Street and another two parked nearby.

“Morrison Street was blocked by police at both ends.

“There were officers in normal uniform but there were also armed officers at the scene.

“They were surrounding a silver car.

“Somebody said the police had been seen chasing a silver car into the street.

“It was then surrounded by police, including some with guns.”

Two men charged

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Monday a vehicle, which had been reported stolen, failed to stop for officers in the Perth area.

“A pursuit followed and the vehicle was stopped on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir.

“Two men, aged 25 and 39, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They’re due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Council rejected plans to demolish Joseph Johnston & Sons fish curing works for new offices. Image: Google maps
Bid to demolish listed building in Montrose for new offices and warehouse refused
Laura Forsyth is fundraising for Debra.
Montrose charity festival planned in honour of ‘inspirational’ cousin
Police presence on Morrison Street, Kirriemuir after high speed crash
Armed police in Kirriemuir as road closed at both ends
Councillor Andrew Parrott who is also chair of Tactran (Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership).
Tayside transport boss defends road charges and cutting parking spaces
11
Owner of new Forfar clothing shop LaBella Moda, Anna Gorska with partner Maciej Pokora.
New Forfar clothes shop keeping prices down during cost-of-living crisis
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Danger driver hit 133mph on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road
RNLI Arbroath were called to assist after a boat overturned near the harbour.
Man found clinging to overturned boat near Arbroath harbour
Rock fall from cliffs at Lunan Bay in Angus. A public safety waring has been issued for people to stay away.
Public urged to stay away after 'significant' rock fall at Lunan Bay cliffs
Picture of people under umbrellas as Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perth.
Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
Lyn Kearney with her British Transplant Games gold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golden girl Lyn, 73, nets tennis glory in 'supercharged' British Transplant Games debut