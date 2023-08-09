Appeal for missing Forfar man, 31, last seen two days ago

Police are seeking help to trace a Forfar man who was last seen at his home address two days ago.

Stevan Hogg, 31, was last seen at his home address in Forfar on Monday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that when last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers and white trainers.

He is described as 5”5 inches tall, with short brown hair, blue eyes and short facial hair.

The spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for help to trace Stevan.

“If you have any information regarding Stevan’s whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference MPR 8453790823.”