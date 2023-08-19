Crate expectations: Britain’s biggest milk bottle collector hopes Angus dairy rarity could become cream of his 23,000 horde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crate expectations: Britain’s biggest milk bottle collector hopes Angus dairy rarity could become cream of his 23,000 horde

Steve Wheeler has amassed a staggering stack of old milk bottles from across Britain since picking one up during a hike more than 40 years ago.

By Graham Brown
Steve Wheeler in his Malvern milk museum. Image: Supplied
Steve Wheeler in his Malvern milk museum. Image: Supplied

Britain’s keenest milk bottle enthusiast hopes he can top up his remarkable collection with an Angus rarity from a long lost dairy.

Since he began the hobby more than 40 years ago, Steve Wheeler has built up a stack of more than 23,000 bottles from every corner of Britain.

Creaking shelves of the country’s only milk museum in his garden shed at Malvern, Worcestershire carry more than 16 tonnes of glass.

Fellow collectors from around the world often drop in with empties.

And Steve does regular rounds of the country in a never-ending effort to unearth bottles from small-scale businesses which once graced every town and village.

Angus bottle quest

His obsession has proved a headline writer’s dream, with milk-related puns churned out on a dairy basis.

Now he’s hoping Courier country residents will rise to a gold top standard by filling more space in the museum.

He’s especially keen to land a rare bottle from an old Angus glens dairy after the gift of a prized example turned sour.

Steve Wheeler has a milk bottle museum in his garden shed.
Steve Wheeler set up the milk bottle museum in his garden shed after the hobby took off. Image: Supplied

Steve explained: “Years ago I appeared on Bargain Hunt and spoke about my hobby.

“The programme was recently repeated and I was contacted by a David Probert, whose family dairy was at Airlie, near Kirriemuir.

“David is in his late 80s now, but he still had one of their bottles and kindly said he would send it to me.

“Unfortunately, the Royal Mail broke it so he was very disappointed it didn’t get to me in one piece.”

Rather than cry over the split milk bottle, Steve hopes an appeal for information on the Angus dairy might turn up another.

Love of Scotland

“This all started when I was in my 30s,” he said.

“I was on a walk in the Brecon Beacons and found a half-pint bottle from Shropshire diary.

“I remember the day I got my 100th bottle and thought I’d really made it as a collector, but it’s gone a bit beyond that.

“Scotland is an area I have specialised in over the years,” said Steve.

“My gran was a Scot and I love going up there and have made many friends.

“The thing about milk bottles is because there were so many old diaries they didn’t usually travel far.

Milk bottle museum at Malvern.
Shelves of bottles from British dairies at Steve’s Malvern museum. Image: Steve Wheeler

“So there are lots still hidden in barns, outhouses, farm buildings, allotment sheds etc.

“Electricians have even uncovered them under floorboards when they’ve been rewiring houses.”

Steve added: “I would love to get an example of the Airlie diary bottle, or any other ones that I don’t have in my collection.”

And he’s also an avid collector of the cardboard discs originally used as milk bottle tops.

Milk bottle card tops
Cardboard milk bottle tops were once commonplace. Image: Steve Wheeler

Steve added: “I like to think that if anyone visits me they’ll be able to find a bottle in my collection from where they are from.

“But I’m never surprised if someone turns up a bottle from a dairy I didn’t know about.

“My message to anyone is that if they find an old bottle please don’t throw it away.

“I’d love to get a bottle from the Airlie dairy, or any other old ones in Angus that I might not have.”

Anyone with a bottle which might be of interest to Steve can email him at milkbottlepast@hotmail.com or phone 01684 569656.

