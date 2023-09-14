Angus family heartbroken at loss of ‘beautiful mummy’ and Dundee United fan, 42

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus family heartbroken at loss of ‘beautiful mummy’ and Dundee United fan, 42

Donna McLaren managed to enjoy a final cup of tea at her "forever home" days before her death.

By Lindsey Hamilton
cancer death
Donna McLaren with her children Calum, Cayden and Ellie. Image: Colin McLaren

The heartbroken family of an Angus mother-of-three have paid tribute to their “beautiful mummy” after her death aged 42.

Dundee United fan Donna McLaren died at home in Montrose on Monday with her family – husband Colin and children Calum, Ellie and Cayden – by her side.

Her death came just days before Calum turns 18 and Ellie marks her 16th birthday.

Donna was diagnosed with a rare gallbladder cancer, which had spread to her liver, earlier this year.

Husband ‘humbled’ by wife’s response to cancer diagnosis

Speaking just two days after her death, seven-year-old son Cayden said: “She was beautiful, a proper mummy – she always wanted to be out with us all together.”

Donna, who grew up in Mid Craigie in Dundee and went to St Saviour’s High School, is the daughter of Mick and Theresa Johnston, best known for running the Arctic, Abode and Albert bars.

Colin says Donna stayed positive throughout her illness and fought to the end.

He told The Courier: “Donna was so strong and filled with positivity – she had no self-pity at all.

“Her behaviour during this illness humbled me. She fought right to the end and she had her wish to die at home with her family.”

cancer death
Donna and Colin wearing their Dundee United tops. Image: Colin McLaren

Colin says Donna began suffering from stomach pains in summer 2022.

She underwent tests at Ninewells and in February this year she was diagnosed with  stage four terminal gallbladder cancer along with secondary liver cancer.

Colin said: “By the time they diagnosed the cancer – of which there are only around 1,200 cases in the country a year – it was terminal.

“We were told that was often what happens because it can be so late being diagnosed.”

Donna was determined to get what treatment she could to prolong her life, and the couple spent three days each week in Manchester for chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

cancer death
Donna and Colin with their children. Image: Colin McLaren

Initially the treatment seemed to be working and Colin said Donna was “doing OK”.

However, her condition worsened and she ended up in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She was determined to get home and spend her final days at home in Montrose.

Colin said: “Sadly, Donna failed to get better and she died at home on September 11.”

Donna’s final cup of tea at ‘forever home’

Paying tribute to his wife – who worked alongside him in their property letting business, Coldecc Property Group – Colin said the couple had been doing up their forever home outside Brechin before she died.

He said: “She never got to live there but she asked me to take her there for one final cup of tea before she died.

“We went there the Thursday before she died and we sat outside in the sunshine enjoying our cup of tea.”

cancer death
Donna and Colin enjoying a final cup of tea at their “forever home” near Brechin. Image: Colin McLaren

Colin is now fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his wife.

He added: “Donna wanted more than anything to be with our children. She was a superb mum.

“She was so strong. She was loyal and fun and could also be very stubborn.

Family ‘became one’ after news of terminal illness

“During the last 14 months we pulled together and we became one.

“Now we have to learn to live without her – I’m going to have to learn to cook.”

Calum, who turns 18 on Friday, said: “Mum was caring, loving and never selfish. She cared about everybody.”

Ellie has her 16th birthday on Saturday.

3

Conversation