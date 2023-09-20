Bell Rock lighthouse ship shape after summer inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bell Rock lighthouse ship shape after summer inspection

Northern Lighthouse Board engineers encountered fine summer weather for a nine-day maintenance stint on the Bell Rock off the coast of Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
NLB engineers spent nine days at the lighthouse for the annual maintenance regime. Image: DC Thomson
The grand old lady of the Angus coast has been given her annual once over.

Northern Lighthouse Board engineers have just returned from a nine-day spell on the Bell Rock, 11 miles off the coast of Arbroath.

They were there to carry out regular maintenance on the 213-year-old wonder of the industrial world.

And the four-strong NLB team shared images of the whitewashed structure – including its tiny circular kitchen.

Bell Rock lighthouse kitchen.
NLB said the operation was part of the regular maintenance regime for all of their lighthouses.

The organisation currently operates and maintains 208 lighthouses across Scotland and the Isle of Man

Robert Stevenson’s creation is the world’s oldest operational sea-washed lighthouse.

But it has been fully automated for the past 35 years.

Summer conditions helped the engineers during their latest inspection.

Online admiration

Followers of the project on X, previously Twitter, said the structure was testament to the talent of Stevenson and his team.

One said: “Saw this and thought, that would be brilliant place to spend a few nights, so I googled some pics.

Bell Rock lighthouse
“One showing a wave hitting as high as the lighthouse sent a funny feeling running through me. Maybe just during the summer!”

Another added: When you see it like that and know where it is and what it took to build it, it really is a monument to the designer, the engineers who made it and the men who manned it.

“The teams that maintain the lights today are part of that great heritage – well done to them.”

Red Wheel recognition

Bell Rock towers 115-feet above the treacherous Inchcape reef.

Before it was built, the deadly rocks claimed around six ships every winter.
Stevenson was commissioned to build the beacon in 1799.

But the idea was almost sunk by rising costs.

Bell Rock lighthouse.
The plan resurfaced in 1804 following the loss of HMS York and the 64-gun warship’s entire crew.

The tragedy only emerged when part of the ship began to wash up on the east coast.

Last September, a plaque was unveiled at the Bell Rock’s former shore station recognising its world-leading status.

The National Transport Trust plaque is at the entrance to what is now the Signal Tower museum.

John Boath, the lighthouse’s final principal keeper, was given the honour of unveiling the Red Wheel plaque.

