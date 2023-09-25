Double whammy delivers closure blow to Forfar Indoor Bowling Club after more than 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Double whammy delivers closure blow to Forfar Indoor Bowling Club after more than 30 years

Declining numbers and rocketing energy costs have forced the decision to put the shutters up at Forfar's indoor rink.

By Graham Brown
A combination of factors has led to the closure of Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Paul Reid
A combination of factors has led to the closure of Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Paul Reid

Forfar Indoor Bowling Club has folded after failing to fully recover from the Covid pandemic.

A drop in player numbers and rocketing energy costs at its town rink have forced the decision not to open for the 2023/24 season.

The club is based at Forfar Indoor Sports on Suttieside Road.

Forfar indoor bowling.
The bowling club is part of the Forfar Indoor Sports complex. Image: DC Thomson

Curling and skating will restart there this week and there are strong signs of a positive season ahead.

But while those sports have bounced back from the pandemic, indoor bowling has never fully recovered.

Six-figure gas bill

FIS owner Mike Ferguson said the double whammy of a lack of members and utility bills which have rocketed by tens of thousands of pounds led to the decision.

It’s a blow to many elderly players for whom the six-days-a-week club was a social lifeline.

“It’s a decision which has been taken with a huge amount of regret and sadness, but it’s one we could not avoid,” said Mr Ferguson.

He revealed the gas bill for the indoor rink has gone from £2,500 to around £12,000, with electricity rates jumping by 90%.

“The last thing I wanted to see was indoor bowling not happening at Forfar,” he said.

Mike Ferguson at Forfar Indoor Sports.
Forfar Indoor Sports owner Mike Ferguson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But we have been working with the club for months to try and get the commitment from members and the numbers were just not there.

“Many bowlers go to indoor when the outdoor season finishes, but the costs of running an outdoor club are just not the same.

“The cost-of-living crisis means that we’re also not seeing the secondary spend from players who might stay on and have a coffee or a drink with their friends.

“There’s no blame game, but we can’t run on a model which isn’t working.

“I’m not saying the door is shut forever, but we had to take a decision for this year and it is one we took with great regret.”

Ageing demographic

Match secretary Ian Stewart said the pandemic was the beginning of the end for the club.

Last year numbers got back to more than 100, but it has proved to be a false dawn.

“We’ve never recovered from Covid in terms of numbers and then the energy costs just became astronomical,” he said.

Forfar indoor bowling
The club previously ran six days a week. Image: Paul Reid

The club tried to rally support ahead of the new season, but the numbers didn’t transpire.

“The demographic is an ageing one in bowling and we didn’t get enough commitment from members to come back,” Ian added.

“No-one is to blame, it’s a set of circumstances but the starting point was the pandemic when we really dropped serious numbers and have never recovered from that.

“We really were left in a very difficult and sad situation.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.
Arbroath mother's mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain
Post Thumbnail
Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside
Inveresk Community Council chairman Gus Leighton at the fenced off Inglis Court site.
Empty Inglis Court sheltered housing site will be blot on Edzell landscape for at…
Bryony Walker bright in green for the start of the 250th Montrose parkrun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Montrose parkrun passes 250th event milestone
Director Harry Aspinwall (with headphones) and actors (right) Clive Russell and Bobby Rainsbury on location in the Angus farmhouse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Netflix star Harry home in Angus for busman's holiday directorial debut
Finavon Court Care Home, Forfar. Image: Google
Second outbreak of scabies at Angus care home amid national shortage of treatments
Abandoned dog in Edzell Muir
Dog found tethered to tree and 'abandoned' in Angus
3
William Hamilton.
Building industry manager from Arbroath guilty of historical abuse
Morgan Academy in Dundee, one of the schools affected by next week's strikes
Tayside and Fife school closures explained

Conversation