Dundee Bomb disposal unit called to Dundee street over 'unexploded pyrotechnics' A cordon has been put in place on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton. By James Simpson September 25 2023, 1.06pm Bomb disposal unit called to Dundee street over 'unexploded pyrotechnics' Police and a bomb disposal unit on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A bomb disposal unit has been called to a Dundee street after "unexploded pyrotechnics" were found. Police carried out a raid on a house on Ambleside Avenue in the Kirkton area of the city on Monday. The devices were found inside the property, with police putting up a cordon covering several houses. Just before 1pm – several hours after the raid began – a bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene. The police cordon on Ambleside Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson The cordon is round the corner from Caird View Nursery, near the junction with Coniston Terrace. However, the Kirkton nursery remains open and unaffected. One onlooker said: "I was fairly surprised to see the bomb disposal van. "There are two soldiers here at the moment and they're liaising with police. "They seem to be at a flat on the street and they've gone in with a fire extinguisher." The bomb disposal van. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police entering a property on Ambleside Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.20am on Monday, a warrant was executed a property in Ambleside Avenue, Dundee. "Unexploded pyrotechnics were found. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team are in attendance. "A cordon has been put in place as a precaution." More to follow