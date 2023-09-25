Bomb disposal unit called to Dundee street over ‘unexploded pyrotechnics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bomb disposal unit called to Dundee street over ‘unexploded pyrotechnics’

A cordon has been put in place on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton.

By James Simpson
Police and a bomb disposal unit on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee
Police and a bomb disposal unit on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A bomb disposal unit has been called to a Dundee street after “unexploded pyrotechnics” were found.

Police carried out a raid on a house on Ambleside Avenue in the Kirkton area of the city on Monday.

The devices were found inside the property, with police putting up a cordon covering several houses.

Just before 1pm – several hours after the raid began – a bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene.

The police cordon on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee, where the bomb disposal unit has been called
The police cordon on Ambleside Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The cordon is round the corner from Caird View Nursery, near the junction with Coniston Terrace.

However, the Kirkton nursery remains open and unaffected.

One onlooker said: “I was fairly surprised to see the bomb disposal van.

“There are two soldiers here at the moment and they’re liaising with police.

“They seem to be at a flat on the street and they’ve gone in with a fire extinguisher.”

A bomb disposal unit and police on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee
The bomb disposal van. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police entering a property on Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton, Dundee.
Police entering a property on Ambleside Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Monday, a warrant was executed a property in Ambleside Avenue, Dundee.

“Unexploded pyrotechnics were found. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team are in attendance.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution.”

More to follow

More from Dundee

An XL Bully dog, similar to the one involved in the Dundee attack.
XL Bully dog put down after Dundee attack
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Agnes: Tayside and Fife braced for strong winds and heavy rain
HMP Edinburgh.
Sex attacker who targeted women in Levenmouth jailed for five years
Post Thumbnail
Strong winds disrupt train services in Tayside
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time
A Naloxone kit.
Naloxone administered by Dundee police makes up fifth of nationwide total
5
Sean Orman and Amanda Fleming are among those to smuggle illegal SIMs into Perth Prison.
Killer of Trainspotting 2 star questions 'public interest' after being caught with illegal SIM…
Dundee fire
Two boys, 13, charged after 'ferocious' fire in Dundee
Anne-Marie laughs as tour bus is hit with parking ticket in Dundee
Popstar Anne-Marie laughs at 'best thing ever' after tour bus hit with Dundee parking…