Bomb disposal unit called to Dundee street over ‘unexploded pyrotechnics’

A bomb disposal unit has been called to a Dundee street after “unexploded pyrotechnics” were found.

Police carried out a raid on a house on Ambleside Avenue in the Kirkton area of the city on Monday.

The devices were found inside the property, with police putting up a cordon covering several houses.

Just before 1pm – several hours after the raid began – a bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene.

The cordon is round the corner from Caird View Nursery, near the junction with Coniston Terrace.

However, the Kirkton nursery remains open and unaffected.

One onlooker said: “I was fairly surprised to see the bomb disposal van.

“There are two soldiers here at the moment and they’re liaising with police.

“They seem to be at a flat on the street and they’ve gone in with a fire extinguisher.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20am on Monday, a warrant was executed a property in Ambleside Avenue, Dundee.

“Unexploded pyrotechnics were found. An Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team are in attendance.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution.”

