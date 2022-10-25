Meet the players in their 90s keeping Forfar Indoor Bowling Club on a roll

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Forfar Indoor Bowling Club nonagenarians have lost none of their love for the sport after the trials and tribulations of the pandemic.

And the enthusiasm of players in their 90s is proving an inspiration to ‘youngsters’ in the ranks as the Angus club draws players back to the game.

The Suttieside Road club has been running for more than 30 years.

Like every indoor sports club, it was badly hit by Covid as the sporting and social sides were sidelined.

So figures like 91-year-old Greg Mitchell are delighted to back at the rink two or three times a week.

Sporting life

Sport has featured throughout Brechiner Greg’s life, from an Auld Enemy football clash during his days of RAF national service to a fruitful season with Forfar West End which reaped two trophies.

And like several fellow club members, he used to enjoy a game of golf.

“I was a golfer at Forfar and they said many years ago they were looking for members up here so that’s when I started coming,” he said.

Forfar’s Ian Drape is about to turn 90 but has an association with the Suttieside Road centre – it is also home to Forfar ice rink – stretching back further than that of his playing pals.

“I worked in the Department of Agriculture so I knew this building when it was potato sheds and I would come in here to inspect them,” he said.

“It’s not just the bowling you come for, it’s the company.

“I would like to see more done to try and bring young people into the game, maybe they could even go out to the schools and try to get them interested.”

And former farmworker Jock Buist is also still playing a few times a week as he prepares to turn 93 next month.

“It’s exercise – it keeps you on the go rather than sitting at home looking at the square box,” he said.

“The pandemic wasn’t good. It was two years and it really messed with you.

“I’m very glad to be back to the bowling,” he said.

Golfer turned bowler

Jim Gordon, also 93, has been a member since the club formed.

He also played golf at Forfar for more than 50 years.

“I liked them both and I’d miss this if it wasn’t here,” he said.

“I’ve been on my own for 27 years so it takes me out and it’s great company. I’m here three times a week at least.”

Numbers returning

Match secretary Ian Stewart says it’s great to see the popularity of the club getting back to where it belongs.

“At the moment we’ve around 140 members,” he said.

The club offers men’s, ladies and mixed competitions.

And every Monday, Wednesday and Friday there are ‘hat games’ where folk can just turn up to play.

“We’re still a little bit down, but gradually getting back to the numbers we were at,” added Ian.

“It’s mostly social, but we also play in the national seniors league.

“The season runs from September to April and you can come along and play bowls at whatever level suits you.

“We saw pandemic how people’s health was affected so it’s great to see it so busy here again.

“But we could always do with more players so people shouldn’t think twice about giving it a go,” said Ian.