Meet the players in their 90s keeping Forfar Indoor Bowling Club on a roll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Meet the players in their 90s keeping Forfar Indoor Bowling Club on a roll

By Graham Brown
October 25 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 25 2022, 7.49am
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A group of Forfar Indoor Bowling Club nonagenarians have lost none of their love for the sport after the trials and tribulations of the pandemic.

And the enthusiasm of players in their 90s is proving an inspiration to ‘youngsters’ in the ranks as the Angus club draws players back to the game.

The Suttieside Road club has been running for more than 30 years.

Like every indoor sports club, it was badly hit by Covid as the sporting and social sides were sidelined.

So figures like 91-year-old Greg Mitchell are delighted to back at the rink two or three times a week.

Sporting life

Sport has featured throughout Brechiner Greg’s life, from an Auld Enemy football clash during his days of RAF national service to a fruitful season with Forfar West End which reaped two trophies.

And like several fellow club members, he used to enjoy a game of golf.

“I was a golfer at Forfar and they said many years ago they were looking for members up here so that’s when I started coming,” he said.

Forfar’s Ian Drape is about to turn 90 but has an association with the Suttieside Road centre – it is also home to Forfar ice rink – stretching back further than that of his playing pals.

“I worked in the Department of Agriculture so I knew this building when it was potato sheds and I would come in here to inspect them,” he said.

Jock Buist 92, Ian Drape 89, Greg Mitchell, 93 and Jim Gordon, 93, at the Forfar indoor rink.
Jock Buist 92, Ian Drape 89, Greg Mitchell, 93 and Jim Gordon, 93, at the Forfar indoor rink. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

“It’s not just the bowling you come for, it’s the company.

“I would like to see more done to try and bring young people into the game, maybe they could even go out to the schools and try to get them interested.”

And former farmworker Jock Buist is also still playing a few times a week as he prepares to turn 93 next month.

“It’s exercise – it keeps you on the go rather than sitting at home looking at the square box,” he said.

Jock Buist
Jock Buist is a regular at the club. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

“The pandemic wasn’t good. It was two years and it really messed with you.

“I’m very glad to be back to the bowling,” he said.

Golfer turned bowler

Jim Gordon, also 93, has been a member since the club formed.

He also played golf at Forfar for more than 50 years.

“I liked them both and I’d miss this if it wasn’t here,” he said.

“I’ve been on my own for 27 years so it takes me out and it’s great company. I’m here three times a week at least.”

Jim Gordon at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club
Jim Gordon plays a bowl. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Numbers returning

Match secretary Ian Stewart says it’s great to see the popularity of the club getting back to where it belongs.

“At the moment we’ve around 140 members,” he said.

The club offers men’s, ladies and mixed competitions.

And every Monday, Wednesday and Friday there are ‘hat games’ where folk can just turn up to play.

“We’re still a little bit down, but gradually getting back to the numbers we were at,” added Ian.

“It’s mostly social, but we also play in the national seniors league.

“The season runs from September to April and you can come along and play bowls at whatever level suits you.

“We saw pandemic how people’s health was affected so it’s great to see it so busy here again.

“But we could always do with more players so people shouldn’t think twice about giving it a go,” said Ian.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Former Lib Dem parliamentary hopeful shoved wife during outburst at divided Perthshire home
Forfar Day Care Centre vice-chairperson Liz Ross enjoys a laugh with 79-year-old Evelyn Balfour.
35 years of support and success celebrated at Forfar Day Care Centre
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bob Maiden obituary: Former Royal Bank chief who had his roots in Montrose
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
LISTEN: Alistair Heather rounds on 'greedy' Dundee landlords
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Brain on Fire' illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank's Law message to 30 countries around the globe…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Over 50s now eligible for Covid booster vaccine - but how do you book…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Eric Reid worked the land around Arbroath for most of his life

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented