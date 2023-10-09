Carnoustie greenkeepers’ titanic effort keeps Dunhill Cup on course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie greenkeepers’ titanic effort keeps Dunhill Cup on course

Golf fans harboured little hope of the event going ahead after seeing Carnoustie under water from the flooded Barry Burn at the weekend but play is going ahead at all three venues on Monday.

By Graham Brown
Greenkeepers at work at Carnoustie as dawn broke on Monday. Image: Dunhill Links Championship
A Herculean effort by Carnoustie greenkeepers has kept the prestigious Dunhill Links Championship on course.

The prestigious event faced a complete washout after a weekend of torrential rain in Tayside and Fife.

It led to the cancellation of play at all three venues – St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie – on both Saturday and Sunday.

The £5million event’s spectacular fireworks display also fell victim to the severe weather warning.

And it prompted television presenter and tournament regular Piers Morgan to jokingly call for a snorkel to take on the St Andrews conditions.

He has been taking part alongside a host of celebs including Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bill Murray and Andy Garcia.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Dunhill Cup
Catherine Zetas-Jones on a damp opening day at Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Legendary Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway and music stars including Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres, Ronan Keating and Keane’s Tom Chaplin are also in the field.

But the majority of fans harboured little hope of the tournament going ahead when they saw the state of the Angus links at the weekend.

Much of the closing stretch was completely under water from the flooded Barry Burn.

However, the storm relented overnight on Sunday.

‘Unreal effort’

And after the Carnoustie greenkeeping team swung into action from first light, organisers were able to press on with their plans for the truncated 54-hole event.

Sky Sports golf presenter Josh Antmann said it was “incredible” Carnoustie was playing after posting a photo of the flooded 17th on Sunday.

There was a shotgun start over Carnoustie’s 18 holes, with 1st and 10th tee starts at the two Fife courses.

St Andrews was the only course open to spectators on Monday.

Spectators heading across the flooded St Andrews course. Image: David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock

Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead going into the final round.

And in the pro-am event, the Englishman is in second position with his mum, Susan, a shot behind Julien Gurrier and Stephane Connery, step-son of the late Sir Sean Connery.

