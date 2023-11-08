Public inquiry clears way for £100m Glendye windfarm on Angus/Aberdeenshire border

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public inquiry clears way for £100m Glendye windfarm on Angus/Aberdeenshire border

The 26 turbines will stretch almost 150 metres to tip on the Glendye estate near the Cairn O'Mount, north of Edzell.

By Graham Brown
A wind turbine.
A planning inquiry ruling has signalled the green light for Glendye windfarm. Image: Shutterstock

A £100 million windfarm on the border of Angus and Aberdeenshire will go ahead after a public inquiry ruling in favour of the controversial project.

Scottish Ministers have backed the Glendye project, north of Edzell.

The site sits on Fasque and Glendye estates, a couple of miles from Fettercairn and in the south west corner of Aberdeenshire Council’s boundary with Angus.

It covers more than 1,450 hectares of mainly grouse moor and sheep grazing.

The tip height of the turbines will be almost 150 metres.

Wind farm developer Coriolis Energy say the scheme will generate more than 100 megawatts of renewable power annually.

Hundreds of objections

But Aberdeenshire Council was against the 26-turbine bid.

In 2019, Mearns area committee councillors passed the scheme to the authority’s infrastructure committee for a formal objection to be lodged.

The council’s opposition included the potential landscape impact from viewpoints including the Cairn O’Mount and Clachnaben.

3 montage images from key points near planned Glendye windfarm:

Glendye windfarm photo montage
Cairn O’ Mount view. Image: Coriolis Energy
Glendye windfarm photo montage
From Mount Keen. Image: Coriolis Energy
Glendye windfarm photo montage
Clachnaben view. Image: Coriolis Energy

The RSPB raised fears for protected species including golden and white-tailed eagles.

Four community councils in the area and the John Muir Trust also objected to the scheme.

And the public inquiry was addressed by a clan chief over concerns about the effect on its historic heartlands.

Clan Strachan commander Rob Strachan detailed a clan history stretching back to the 13th century over 40,000 acres from the River Dee to the Cairn O’Mount.

There were also more than 400 individual letters of opposition to the Glendye scheme.

But in a newly-issued ruling, the inquiry outcome has cleared the way for the 30-year project.

Job creation

Coriolis say the construction phase will support almost 90 jobs.

A community benefit fund of £5,000 per MW for every year of operation will also be set up.

The inquiry findings said Glendye would make a “significant and meaningful contribution” to national renewable energy targets.

Local and national planning policies supported the development, they added.

Reporters accepted there would be landscape impacts which could not be mitigated against.

But they decided only a small number of hillwalkers might be put off by the turbines.

“Whilst it is difficult to precisely quantify the scale of the potential impact on visits and
visitors spending with any certainty, given that the visual impact would predominately
affect hillwalkers, and that only a proportion of those would be likely to avoid visiting
the area due to the presence of the wind farm, the Reporters consider that the effect
on local tourism and economy would likely be relatively small,” the findings said.

“Having considered this balance, the Scottish Ministers are satisfied that the negative impacts are acceptable in accordance with National Planning Framework 4 and in the context of the net economic benefits and significant renewable energy benefits that the proposed development would bring.”

