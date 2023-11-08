Kirriemuir leads way for new veterans healthcare initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir leads way for new veterans healthcare initiative

Veterans minister Graeme Dey launched the General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme in Kirriemuir following a successful pilot programme.

By Graham Brown
Kirrie GP and ex-serviceman Scott Jamieson (second left) talks about the new scheme with Veterans Minister Graeme Dey (centre) and others at the launch. Image: Paul Reid
Kirrie GP and ex-serviceman Scott Jamieson (second left) talks about the new scheme with Veterans Minister Graeme Dey (centre) and others at the launch. Image: Paul Reid

Kirriemuir is leading the way in a new scheme to deliver tailored healthcare for military veterans.

The town’s medical practice is one of the first in Scotland to sign up to the initiative.

It was developed by NHS Scotland, NHS Highland and Scottish Government.

Veteran turned GP hails move

Kirrie GP Scott Jamieson drew on his own service experience in the Royal Navy to play a part in taking the scheme forward.

He said: “As a veteran myself I know first-hand some of the challenges veterans and forces families can face.

“I want to encourage other GPs to get involved with the scheme which can make a real difference.

Kirriemuir launch for veterans healthcare scheme.
Kirriemuir GP and naval veteran Scott Jamieson speaks at the launch. Image: Paul Reid

“It’s great to have helped develop and pilot this programme to ensure that the care we deliver is considerate to some of the unique challenges our forces communities face.”

Veterans minister Graeme Dey launched the General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme at the Angus practice.

It provides easy access training materials for GPs to help increase understanding of veterans’ needs and the range of healthcare support that can be provided.

The specific issues faced by veterans and armed forces families will also be set out in clinical case studies to help improve understanding among GPs.

The scheme’s overarching purpose is that of meeting the health commitments of the Armed Forces Covenant.

It aims to ensure no member of the armed forces community is disadvantaged when accessing public services as a result of their service.

Kirriemuir veterans health scheme launch.
Veterans Minister Graeme Dey (centre) and retired Black Watch Major Ronnie Proctor (fourth from right) were at the Kirrie practice for the scheme launch. Image: Paul Reid

Mr Dey said: “This is an important step forward in providing more support and I encourage GP surgeries to find out more about this scheme.

“The pilot has already had a significant impact in helping veterans and armed forces families, and that will only increase as more GPs sign up.

“We are working hard to support our veterans and armed forces community in Scotland.

“This is especially important at this time of year as we remember and recognise the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.”

