Kirriemuir leads way for new veterans healthcare initiative

Kirriemuir is leading the way in a new scheme to deliver tailored healthcare for military veterans.

The town’s medical practice is one of the first in Scotland to sign up to the initiative.

It was developed by NHS Scotland, NHS Highland and Scottish Government.

Veteran turned GP hails move

Kirrie GP Scott Jamieson drew on his own service experience in the Royal Navy to play a part in taking the scheme forward.

He said: “As a veteran myself I know first-hand some of the challenges veterans and forces families can face.

“I want to encourage other GPs to get involved with the scheme which can make a real difference.

“It’s great to have helped develop and pilot this programme to ensure that the care we deliver is considerate to some of the unique challenges our forces communities face.”

Veterans minister Graeme Dey launched the General Practice Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition Scheme at the Angus practice.

It provides easy access training materials for GPs to help increase understanding of veterans’ needs and the range of healthcare support that can be provided.

The specific issues faced by veterans and armed forces families will also be set out in clinical case studies to help improve understanding among GPs.

The scheme’s overarching purpose is that of meeting the health commitments of the Armed Forces Covenant.

It aims to ensure no member of the armed forces community is disadvantaged when accessing public services as a result of their service.

Mr Dey said: “This is an important step forward in providing more support and I encourage GP surgeries to find out more about this scheme.

“The pilot has already had a significant impact in helping veterans and armed forces families, and that will only increase as more GPs sign up.

“We are working hard to support our veterans and armed forces community in Scotland.

“This is especially important at this time of year as we remember and recognise the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.”