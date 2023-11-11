Ask a Local: The insider’s guide to 5 great things about Carnoustie

Ben Hogan knew it when he lifted the Claret Jug in his only Open Championship appearance exactly 70 years ago.

And 46 years later, Paul Lawrie was the pride of his home nation when he achieved the feat on the same hallowed links.

Carnoustie is a special place.

It shines as bright as any of golf’s jewels in the vast trove of global gems.

And its challenge has enthralled Pat Sawers since she first picked up a club at the age of just two.

Since 2019, Mrs Sawers has been the Lord Lieutenant of Angus, the monarch’s representative in the county.

So she has been able to sing Carnoustie’s praises as high as the late Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.

And she says that there is so much to love about her town to love beyond the tee box of the magnificent Championship course.

Golf

“Carnoustie’s greatest attraction is its iconic and world-leading Open Championship golf course,” she says.

“How lucky we are here in Carnoustie to have three fantastic golf courses, plus the Nestie – a five-hole course which can be played for free by all ages.

“The jewel in the crown and my favourite is the Championship course.

“There are not many sports in which you can walk in the footsteps of sporting superstars, something we have the chance to do every week at Carnoustie.

“We also have the opportunity to watch the best golfers play regularly at major championships and every year watch famous amateurs from sport, music and screen testing their skills on the hallowed turf.

“Hosting major championships certainly keeps Carnoustie on the international map.”

Sandy Sensation and the Skate Park

The Lord Lieutenant adds: “The Sandy Sensation built in 2009 and the adjacent skate park have been a fantastic addition to the beach front.

“It really does suit all ages from toddlers to teenagers, giving them the opportunity to climb, swing and attempt all the challenges on offer.

“The skate park is also a big hit for the town which sees skateboards, scooters and bikes undertake twists, turns and jumps with amazing ease.

“Behind sits the leisure centre which offers a huge range of activities and classes for everyone, fit and not so fit.”

Community Groups

“Carnoustie is blessed with many community groups manned by wonderful volunteers who give up their time to help others and create a sense of belonging for all in the town,” said Pat.

“The Carnoustie Memories (golf, football and music) group started in 2014 and was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2022 for its outstanding work supporting those with memory loss.

The Royal British Legion at Carnoustie work tirelessly not only to support veterans in the town but provide help to anyone who needs it – the foodbank they have set up helps so many families in the area.

“The local fire brigade which not only help keep us safe also ensure that through their Christmas toy appeal all children receive gifts on Christmas morning.

“The Food is Free community garden has been an amazing success since it was set up.

“We also have Colourful Carnoustie to thank for their work along the High Street, and in the rest garden near the seafront where they are doing a remarkable job of restoring it to its former glory.

“And lastly golf again. The work done at Carnoustie Golf Links, where they provide free golf for young people and have developed a successful programme for disabled golfers.”

High Street

“High streets in towns and cities across the country have certainly changed over the decades, however here in Carnoustie the high street is still a great place to visit.

“The last few years has seen a number of fantastic shops established as well as retaining the old favourites.

“A few of the nearly newbies – Haym, Quirky and Pixiestix – all have amazing window displays which invite you in to browse and buy.

“My old favourites, the butcher, baker, papershop, florist and general hardware store are all vital to the health of the high street.

“I feel it is really important that we support our local shops and buy local where we can.”

Youth Groups

She continues: “Carnoustie has always been a great place to bring up children with so many organisations in the town available for them to attend.

“Whether it’s the scouts, guides, boys’ brigade or cadet forces there is something there for all.

“It is also so easy to get involved in sport – football, rugby, swimming and golf to name a few of the sports clubs in the town.

“There is even walking football and walking netball for those less sprightly.

“The Angus Centre for Performing Arts sees dancers developed from the age of three and the Carnoustie Musical Society and Carnoustie Theatre Club offer budding actors a place to hone their skills.

“As a person who has lived in Carnoustie all my life I cannot sing its praises high enough.”