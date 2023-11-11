Ask a Local: The insider’s guide to 5 great things about Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask a Local: The insider’s guide to 5 great things about Carnoustie

Golf tops Pat Sawers' list of things to love about Carnoustie but she says there is so much more to the town beyond the world famous links.

By Graham Brown
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers beside Carnoustie's pandemic butterfly sculpture near the seafront at Links Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers beside Carnoustie's pandemic butterfly sculpture near the seafront at Links Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ben Hogan knew it when he lifted the Claret Jug in his only Open Championship appearance exactly 70 years ago.

And 46 years later, Paul Lawrie was the pride of his home nation when he achieved the feat on the same hallowed links.

Carnoustie is a special place.

It shines as bright as any of golf’s jewels in the vast trove of global gems.

And its challenge has enthralled Pat Sawers since she first picked up a club at the age of just two.

Since 2019, Mrs Sawers has been the Lord Lieutenant of Angus, the monarch’s representative in the county.

So she has been able to sing Carnoustie’s praises as high as the late Queen Elizabeth and now King Charles.

And she says that there is so much to love about her town to love beyond the tee box of the magnificent Championship course.

Golf

“Carnoustie’s greatest attraction is its iconic and world-leading Open Championship golf course,” she says.

“How lucky we are here in Carnoustie to have three fantastic golf courses, plus the Nestie – a five-hole course which can be played for free by all ages.

“The jewel in the crown and my favourite is the Championship course.

“There are not many sports in which you can walk in the footsteps of sporting superstars, something we have the chance to do every week at Carnoustie.

Catherine Zeta Jones at Dunhill Links CHampionship.
Actress Catherine Zeta Jones and playing partner Gaynor Rupert at Carnoustie during this year’s Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We also have the opportunity to watch the best golfers play regularly at major championships and every year watch famous amateurs from sport, music and screen testing their skills on the hallowed turf.

“Hosting major championships certainly keeps Carnoustie on the international map.”

Sandy Sensation and the Skate Park

The Lord Lieutenant adds: “The Sandy Sensation built in 2009 and the adjacent skate park have been a fantastic addition to the beach front.

“It really does suit all ages from toddlers to teenagers, giving them the opportunity to climb, swing and attempt all the challenges on offer.

Carnoustie butterfly.
The Carnoustie butterfly was created as a permanent feature from the stone caterpillar formed by locals during Covid-19. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The skate park is also a big hit for the town which sees skateboards, scooters and bikes undertake twists, turns and jumps with amazing ease.

“Behind sits the leisure centre which offers a huge range of activities and classes for everyone, fit and not so fit.”

Community Groups

“Carnoustie is blessed with many community groups manned by wonderful volunteers who give up their time to help others and create a sense of belonging for all in the town,” said Pat.

“The Carnoustie Memories (golf, football and music) group started in 2014 and was awarded the Queens Award for Voluntary Service in 2022 for its outstanding work supporting those with memory loss.

Carnoustie Memories Queen's award
Lorraine Young of Carnoustie Memories accepts the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service from the Lord Lieutenant in 2022. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The Royal British Legion at Carnoustie work tirelessly not only to support veterans in the town but provide help to anyone who needs it – the foodbank they have set up helps so many families in the area.

“The local fire brigade which not only help keep us safe also ensure that through their Christmas toy appeal all children receive gifts on Christmas morning.

“The Food is Free community garden has been an amazing success since it was set up.

“We also have Colourful Carnoustie to thank for their work along the High Street, and in the rest garden near the seafront where they are doing a remarkable job of restoring it to its former glory.

Carnoustie rest garden
Carnoustie rest garden is a tranquil haven restored to its 1930s glory. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And lastly golf again. The work done at Carnoustie Golf Links, where they provide free golf for young people and have developed a successful programme for disabled golfers.”

High Street

“High streets in towns and cities across the country have certainly changed over the decades, however here in Carnoustie the high street is still a great place to visit.

“The last few years has seen a number of fantastic shops established as well as retaining the old favourites.

“A few of the nearly newbies – Haym, Quirky and Pixiestix – all have amazing window displays which invite you in to browse and buy.

“My old favourites, the butcher, baker, papershop, florist and general hardware store are all vital to the health of the high street.

“I feel it is really important that we support our local shops and buy local where we can.”

Youth Groups

She continues: “Carnoustie has always been a great place to bring up children with so many organisations in the town available for them to attend.

“Whether it’s the scouts, guides, boys’ brigade or cadet forces there is something there for all.

“It is also so easy to get involved in sport – football, rugby, swimming and golf to name a few of the sports clubs in the town.

Carnoustie Dibble tree
Carnoustie theatre takes its name from the town’s historic Dibble Tree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There is even walking football and walking netball for those less sprightly.

“The Angus Centre for Performing Arts sees dancers developed from the age of three and the Carnoustie Musical Society and Carnoustie Theatre Club offer budding actors a place to hone their skills.

“As a person who has lived in Carnoustie all my life I cannot sing its praises high enough.”

