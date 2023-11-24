AM Phillip vehicle centre bid for Strathmore Hall at Forfar Mart site

Plans for a vehicle preparation centre have been lodged for the Strathmore Hall on the site of the former Forfar Mart.

Angus firm AM Phillip is behind the bid after buying the site earlier this year.

It acquired the five-acre mart in May for an undisclosed sum.

The company said at the time the plans would involve a vehicle preparation centre.

AM Phillip is a leading Ford, Fiat and Iveco dealer.

Those are centred around the Strathmore Hall.

Since being built the vast hall has hosted many functions and events, including the original Angus Brewfest.

And it was also used by Angus Council as a polling station.

The vehicle centre application has just been lodged with Angus Council.

It will be considered in due course.

Proposals for other parts of the old mart have yet to come forward.

AM Phillip said the mart was an “ideal opportunity” for the firm.

The firm started almost 70 years ago as a small rural garage between Forfar and Dundee.

And it retains the Muiryfaulds base set up by founder Eck Phillip.

It previously put forward ambitious proposals for a new headquarters at Orchardbank Business Park, beside the Forfar bypass and opposite the Angus House HQ of Angus Council.

At the time of the mart acquisition the company said it remains committed to those plans.

Livestock sales at the mart ended in May bringing the gavel down on decades of Forfar agricultural history.

Operators Lawrie and Symington said the business was unsustainable after a 30% drop in cattle going through the ring.