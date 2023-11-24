AM Phillip vehicle centre bid for Strathmore Hall at Forfar Mart site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

AM Phillip vehicle centre bid for Strathmore Hall at Forfar Mart site

Angus firm AM Phillip bought the mart site earlier this year after a major downturn in livestock trade.

By Graham Brown
Forfar Mart was acquired by AM Phillip earlier this year. Image: Supplied
Forfar Mart was acquired by AM Phillip earlier this year. Image: Supplied

Plans for a vehicle preparation centre have been lodged for the Strathmore Hall on the site of the former Forfar Mart.

Angus firm AM Phillip is behind the bid after buying the site earlier this year.

It acquired the five-acre mart in May for an undisclosed sum.

The company said at the time the plans would involve a vehicle preparation centre.

AM Phillip is a leading Ford, Fiat and Iveco dealer.

Those are centred around the Strathmore Hall.

Since being built the vast hall has hosted many functions and events, including the original Angus Brewfest.

And it was also used by Angus Council as a polling station.

Strathmore Hall Forfar
Strathmore Hall was a polling station for national and local elections. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The vehicle centre application has just been lodged with Angus Council.

It will be considered in due course.

Proposals for other parts of the old mart have yet to come forward.

AM Phillip said the mart was an “ideal opportunity” for the firm.

The firm started almost 70 years ago as a small rural garage between Forfar and Dundee.

And it retains the Muiryfaulds base set up by founder Eck Phillip.

It previously put forward ambitious proposals for a new headquarters at Orchardbank Business Park, beside the Forfar bypass and opposite the Angus House HQ of Angus Council.

At the time of the mart acquisition the company said it remains committed to those plans.

Livestock sales at the mart ended in May bringing the gavel down on decades of Forfar agricultural history.

Operators Lawrie and Symington said the business was unsustainable after a 30% drop in cattle going through the ring.

More from Angus & The Mearns

People and cars on Monifieth High Street in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
Station blazes and library battle - memories of Monifieth in 1980s
Restrictions were in place on the A90 northbound. Image: Google/Police Scotland
A90 northbound restrictions after crash involving car and tractor near Tealing
Bridge of Dun suffered serious damage during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
A-listed Bridge of Dun will be saved despite serious Storm Babet damage
Chalmers Filmhouse has been operating for almost a decade. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath cinema for sale with £500k price tag
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
20 council houses planned for old Monifieth Public School
Kevin Raitt
Body found in search for missing 50-year-old Forfar man
Storm Babet left a huge hole in Bridge of Dun. Image: Paul Reid
Is it the end of the road for 236-year-old Angus bridge holed by Storm…
Dundee pavement parking
Full list of Angus streets exempt from pavement parking ban
5
The Princess of Wales with Choo Kyung-ho Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea arriving for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Princess of Wales sparkles in stunning Strathmore tiara gifted to late Queen Mum 100…
Thomas the Tank Engine at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Deja vu despair after Brechin misses out on UK Government Levelling Up millions for…