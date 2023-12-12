Housing near Carnoustie approved despite dozens of objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Housing near Carnoustie approved despite dozens of objections

Fifty-seven houses will be built at Greenlawhill Farm, between Barry and Carnoustie.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Designs for the new housing development near Carnoustie. Image: Voigt Architects Ltd
Designs for the new housing development near Carnoustie. Image: Voigt Architects Ltd

Dozens of new houses on the outskirts of Carnoustie have been given the green light despite 77 objections.

The 57 houses will be a mix of single, one and half, and two-storey detached and semi-detached properties – 14 of which will be in the “affordable” criteria.

The development was unanimously approved by Angus councillors at a development standards meeting on Tuesday.

The houses will be built on the unused Greenlawhill Farm – between Barry and Carnoustie – and the development will include access roads, open space and landscaping.

The project is split into two phases with an initial 29 houses, which will then be followed by a further 28 in the second stage

Councillors voiced their approval of the new homes during the meeting.

SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “This site has been in the local development plan for many years now and we do of course have a great shortage of housing in Scotland, particularly in the south of Angus.

SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: DC Thomson

“I see no reason at all to reject this, I think it’s a very good application.

“Hopefully it will take place soon so people can get homes.”

77 objections

However, there have been 43 objections lodged against the first phase of the proposal.

The second stage – for 28 houses – has also proved controversial with 34 objections, a total of 77 objections for the project as a whole.

Concerns raised include the loss of agricultural land, possible negative impacts on wildlife and trees, concerns for local services such as health centres and schools– as well as claims that there is no need for additional housing in the area.

However, developers DJ Laing Homes responded to complaints to say there is sufficient capacity at local schools to accommodate future residents and a habitat survey has been carried out to address concerns about wildlife.

Dozens of new houses on the outskirts of Carnoustie have been given the green light. Image: Voigt Architects Ltd

In another statement they said: “This project will provide much-needed housing, including 14 affordable homes.

“It will also secure the company’s future workload and safeguard local employment, supporting 200 jobs.

“The site at Greenlawhill hasn’t been used as agricultural land for a number of years and is now unsightly.”

Councillors also agreed the concerns did not justify refusing the application.

Convener David Cheape said: “A number of the representations refer to issues that cannot be controlled by the planning system, such as provisions of new shops, a petrol station or even service at their local health centre.”

Convener David Cheape. Image: Paul Reid

He added: “Despite comments to the contrary both Burnside Primary School and Carnoustie High School currently are well under capacity and are forecast to remain so until the end of this decade.

“This development in my opinion will provide new homes, including affordable homes, and my help actually sustain the services in the community.”

Both phases of the development were unanimously approved by councillors.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus bin collections are changing for the festive season. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Christmas and New Year bin and recycling plans revealed
A montage showing how the solar farm will look from Forfar's Balmashanner Hill. Image: Relay Suttieside
Angus development control councillors approve 52,000 panel solar farm on edge of Forfar
Working ongoing during the Carnoustie pipe repair. Image: Scottish Water
Time-lapse video shows operation to repair 30m of Angus sewer destroyed by stormy seas
Trains cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen due to safety reasons
HGV strikes railway bridge between Arbroath and Montrose
2
Storm Babet
£4m road and structures bill is tip of Angus Storm Babet damage iceberg
2
The old gasworks site is beside Forfar Athletic's Station Park. Image: Google
50 megawatt battery storage bid for site of old Forfar gasworks
Demolition work under way at the Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Monifieth McDonald's demolition under way after devastating fire
Planning consultant Richard Murray at a public consultation on the Suttieside scheme in September. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar solar farm set for planning green light despite 110 objections
5
Flooding in Pitscottie
Rain warning for Tayside scrapped - but flood alert issued for Fife
Penny Thain, Harlii Leitch and Brylee Leitch enjoy the Brechin fun day. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures as Brechin Christmas event brings smiles to Storm Babet flood families

Conversation