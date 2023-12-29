Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at height of Storm Gerrit

Angus Council roads staff have been hailed as heroes for their efforts at the height of Storm Gerrit.

And the authority says the public’s appreciation is a boost for exhausted workers who suffered a deluge of online hate as rains lashed the county on Wednesday.

The severe weather closed roads across the area.

Worst affected was the A90 dual carriageway which was shut south of Forfar for around eight hours.

Flooding also caused the closure of the A92 between Monifieth and Carnoustie.

The situation and its aftermath prompted a flood of online criticism.

But folk have now risen to the defence of the teams on the frontline during the worst of the brutal weather.

‘Not all heroes wear capes’

Posting on the Angus Roads Information Facebook page, Joyce Prophet said: “A big thank you to all Angus road staff for their sterling work.

“Not all heroes wear capes.”

Angus Roads Information has more than 31,000 members.

The plaudits prompted a council response which revealed the level of hate their teams had come in for.

Their social media team responded: “Thank you. You can’t imagine how much hate we got yesterday as if the storm was our fault, so this means a lot.

“Staff came in from holidays to help and they were desperately due a break after Storm Babet and the repairs afterwards.

“This will give them a wee boost.”

Others were quick to add praise.

One said: “Some of the comments yesterday made my blood boil!

“If delays to getting a bin emptied is all they have to complain about then they’re very lucky.

“Folk need to realise there are human beings working on this page, doing their very best in difficult circumstances and staff are under huge pressure even without emergency events like a storm.

“The majority do appreciate everything you do. Here’s hoping 2024 will be less eventful!”

And another member added: “Some very petty minded and selfish people out there.

“Let’s hope they got the Christmas they deserved – and the staff working so hard in such terrible conditions got and get what they deserve, in addition to our thanks.”

Others said comments directed at the council were “appalling”.

Calls for action at flood blackspots

But the storm situation reignited the debate over local flood hotspots such as the A92.

There have been complaints about flooding on the Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway for years.

One commenter said: “I appreciate the hate you got in many cases would be unjustified. But….the A92.

“It’s been shut between Monifieth and Carnoustie due to flooding on 5 or 6 occasions this year alone.

“Something is wrong here and neither you, Bear Scotland or Amey have made any effort to fix it.”

Another added: “Just like the big dip between Montrose and Inverkeilor on the A92 as well.

“Obviously a problem in these places that needs addressing.

“It’s all well and good saying avoid travel if you can but what about all the hospital staff, care workers, etc. that have no option to stay at home.”