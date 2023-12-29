Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at height of Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council thank public for roads staff praise after barrage of online hate at height of Storm Gerrit

Exhausted Angus road teams recovering from Storm Babet came in from their holidays to deal with the severe weather which caused chaos this week.

By Graham Brown
Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch
Flooding near Brechin during Storm Gerrit. Image: Margaret Leitch

Angus Council roads staff have been hailed as heroes for their efforts at the height of Storm Gerrit.

And the authority says the public’s appreciation is a boost for exhausted workers who suffered a deluge of online hate as rains lashed the county on Wednesday.

The severe weather closed roads across the area.

Worst affected was the A90 dual carriageway which was shut south of Forfar for around eight hours.

A90 Storm Gerrit flooding
The scene on the A90 near Forfar. Image: Fubar News

Flooding also caused the closure of the A92 between Monifieth and Carnoustie.

The situation and its aftermath prompted a flood of online criticism.

But folk have now risen to the defence of the teams on the frontline during the worst of the brutal weather.

‘Not all heroes wear capes’

Posting on the Angus Roads Information Facebook page, Joyce Prophet said: “A big thank you to all Angus road staff for their sterling work.

“Not all heroes wear capes.”

Angus Roads Information has more than 31,000 members.

The plaudits prompted a council response which revealed the level of hate their teams had come in for.

Their social media team responded: “Thank you. You can’t imagine how much hate we got yesterday as if the storm was our fault, so this means a lot.

“Staff came in from holidays to help and they were desperately due a break after Storm Babet and the repairs afterwards.

“This will give them a wee boost.”

Others were quick to add praise.

One said: “Some of the comments yesterday made my blood boil!

“If delays to getting a bin emptied is all they have to complain about then they’re very lucky.

A90 flooding during Storm Gerrit
Flooding at Gateside on the A90 south of Forfar. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“Folk need to realise there are human beings working on this page, doing their very best in difficult circumstances and staff are under huge pressure even without emergency events like a storm.

“The majority do appreciate everything you do. Here’s hoping 2024 will be less eventful!”

And another member added: “Some very petty minded and selfish people out there.

“Let’s hope they got the Christmas they deserved – and the staff working so hard in such terrible conditions got and get what they deserve, in addition to our thanks.”

Others said comments directed at the council were “appalling”.

Calls for action at flood blackspots

But the storm situation reignited the debate over local flood hotspots such as the A92.

There have been complaints about flooding on the Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway for years.

One commenter said: “I appreciate the hate you got in many cases would be unjustified. But….the A92.

“It’s been shut between Monifieth and Carnoustie due to flooding on 5 or 6 occasions this year alone.

“Something is wrong here and neither you, Bear Scotland or Amey have made any effort to fix it.”

Another added: “Just like the big dip between Montrose and Inverkeilor on the A92 as well.

“Obviously a problem in these places that needs addressing.

“It’s all well and good saying avoid travel if you can but what about all the hospital staff, care workers, etc. that have no option to stay at home.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Fresh weather warning of rain and snow issued for Tayside and Fife days after Storm Gerrit
Warning for MORE rain and snow across Tayside and Fife just days after Storm…
Missing people from Tayside and Fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to…
Arbroath dookers take to the water.
Angus New Year Dooks: Are you brave enough to take the plunge?
Threewells Drive, Forfar
Forfar cat owners warned after suspected poisoning kills five
Flooding in Bankwell Crescent, Strathmiglo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction
Flooding at Huntingtower on the A85 Perth to Crieff Road during Storm Gerrit
Storm Gerrit LIVE: Road closures and rail disruption continues in Tayside and Fife
4
Angus planners approved the Claverhouse dog park. Image: Google
Claverhouse dog park gets go ahead from Angus planners
Davidson was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court. Pic credit - Dougie Nicolson Building exterior of Forfar Sheriff Court, Forfar.
92-year-old banned and hit with four figure fine after causing havoc on Angus roads
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Warning new flood solutions will be needed as Angus rebuilds after Storm Babet
2
Philip Mills at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Paedophile who downloaded child abuse material in Montrose leaves Scotland for England

Conversation