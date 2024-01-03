Arbroath holiday flats plan approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath holiday flats plan approved

The Keptie Street apartments were a former Arbroath bed and breakfast and have been operating as short-term lets since 2021.

By Graham Brown
The Keptie Street apartments were once an Arbroath B&B. Image: Google
The Keptie Street apartments were once an Arbroath B&B. Image: Google

Angus planners have approved a short-term let application for five Arbroath apartments.

The flats are in a Keptie Street property, near the town’s railway station, which was once a town B&B.

But it has been operating successfully for short-term visitors since 2021.

The Kepties has a 9.1 rating on booking.com.

Under new rules for holiday lets, owner Gordon Spink had to lodge a planning application with Angus Council.

Arbroath Keptie Street short-term lets
Angus Council approved the application under delegated powers. Image: Google

It received the green light under delegated powers.

The application said each of the five apartments has one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchen/living space.

There are no communal areas shared with any private residence.

Three of the apartments accommodate two guests, and the other two can accommodate up to four.

They each have an individual outside seating space, but there are no hot tubs, barbeques or balconies.

Occupancy rates are around 55% in the summer months and less at quieter times of the year.

Regularising existing use

Planners said: “The apartments are already in use as short term lets.

“Only due to the licensing requirements did the requirement for planning permission become apparent to the applicant.

“The application therefore seeks to regularise the current situation.”

There were no objections to the planning application.

“The use of the apartments as short-term letting accommodation is unlikely to give rise to impacts that can be considered unacceptable in comparison to its occupation as mainstream residential accommodation,” said officials.

“Indeed, the likely intermittent use of the property as short-term let accommodation may lessen some impacts that may otherwise be experienced through occupation as a permanent dwellings.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services at Hercules Den Park View after two men assault Arbroath
Two men taken to hospital after serious assault in Arbroath
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project
Date set for opening of only mosque in Angus
3
Friends celebrate as they take part in the annual New Year Dook at Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Arbroath New Year dookers take the plunge for 2024
Helen Waggott and Sarah Thomson brave the cold! Image: Brian Stormont
Best pictures from Carnoustie New Year Dook
Body of woman, 53, recovered in search at St Cyrus beauty spot
rescue Den of Finella
Rescue operation for woman who 'slipped beside waterfall' at St Cyrus beauty spot stood…
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
Angus pals Archie Cook, Alan Falconer and Stephen Woods drove a 30-yar-old Volvo to the Arctic in May to raise funds for Prostate Scotland. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
28 most striking Angus images in 2023 - and stories behind them
Unit Strong Fitness has moved into new premises on Queenswell Road. Image: Google
Forfar gym on the move after planning green light
Margaret Brown and husband Charlie at a Remembrance commemoration at the Cenotaph in London. Image: Supplied
Legion Scotland standard bearer Margaret adds BEM to remarkable Forfar family collection