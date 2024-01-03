Arbroath holiday flats plan approved

Angus planners have approved a short-term let application for five Arbroath apartments.

The flats are in a Keptie Street property, near the town’s railway station, which was once a town B&B.

But it has been operating successfully for short-term visitors since 2021.

The Kepties has a 9.1 rating on booking.com.

Under new rules for holiday lets, owner Gordon Spink had to lodge a planning application with Angus Council.

It received the green light under delegated powers.

The application said each of the five apartments has one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchen/living space.

There are no communal areas shared with any private residence.

Three of the apartments accommodate two guests, and the other two can accommodate up to four.

They each have an individual outside seating space, but there are no hot tubs, barbeques or balconies.

Occupancy rates are around 55% in the summer months and less at quieter times of the year.

Regularising existing use

Planners said: “The apartments are already in use as short term lets.

“Only due to the licensing requirements did the requirement for planning permission become apparent to the applicant.

“The application therefore seeks to regularise the current situation.”

There were no objections to the planning application.

“The use of the apartments as short-term letting accommodation is unlikely to give rise to impacts that can be considered unacceptable in comparison to its occupation as mainstream residential accommodation,” said officials.

“Indeed, the likely intermittent use of the property as short-term let accommodation may lessen some impacts that may otherwise be experienced through occupation as a permanent dwellings.”