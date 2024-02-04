‘I shared a prison cell with Carnoustie murderer Andrew Hunter – he wasn’t like other inmates’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I shared a prison cell with Carnoustie murderer Andrew Hunter – he wasn’t like other inmates’

Derek Kinmond, 70, from Dundee, has opened up about spending 23 hours a day with the killer in the 1980s.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Derek Kinmond on Andrew Hunter
Derek Kinmond, who shared a jail cell with Andrew Hunter, watched a documentary featuring the Carnoustie murderer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A former cellmate of Carnoustie murderer Andrew Hunter has revealed what it was like spending 23 hours a day alone with the killer.

Derek Kinmond, 70, from Dundee, shared a cell in Perth Prison with Hunter – who strangled his pregnant wife to death before hiding her body in Fife woods – for three months while they were both incarcerated in 1988.

Derek has opened up on the time he spent with the killer, 36 years on, after watching a documentary about him.

Hunter was jailed for life at Dundee High Court in 1988 for the murder of his wife Lynda.

A judge described him as being “an evil man of exceptional depravity”.

Derek Kinmond on Andrew Hunter
Lynda and Andrew Hunter on their wedding day.

Derek, who was in prison for his part in an armed robbery at Fairmuir Social Club in 1988, says Hunter came across as more devious than evil.

He said: “When we were first in a cell together he didn’t say much but after a while, he began to open up.

“He was quiet and struck me as being an intellectual – he wasn’t like the main type of person you meet in prison.

“He was also badly bullied by other prisoners.

Andrew Hunter ‘polite and an avid reader’ during time in Perth Prison

“He was polite, well-spoken, an avid reader and tried to keep himself to himself, a real loner.

“He never struck me as being evil, I thought he was more devious and very clever in concealing his true identity.”

Derek says they were only allowed out of their cell for an hour a day to take part in exercise.

Hunter died of a heart attack while serving his prison term in 1993.

Derek contacted The Courier after watching a repeat of the Channel 4 documentary In the Footsteps of Killers, which examined the unsolved Templeton Woods murders in Dundee and explored whether Hunter could have been the man responsible for killing Carol Lannen and Elizabeth McCabe.

Derek Kinmond on Andrew Hunter
Derek does not believe Hunter was the man in the Templeton Woods photofit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Derek was in jail after an armed robbery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Both killings took place after Hunter had arrived in Dundee from the west of Scotland, and happened a few years before he strangled his wife.

A book by Sandy McGregor, a former reporter with DC Thomson, has also pointed the finger at Hunter.

Derek says despite spending months in Hunter’s company, he remains unsure about his links to the Templeton Woods murders.

He said: “During his trial, it emerged Hunter was trawling the city centre for prostitutes.

“The photofit of the Templeton Woods murder suspect was believed at the time to bear a striking resemblance to him.”

‘Sometimes I believed him, sometimes I didn’t’

However, Derek doesn’t see the resemblance with “Drew”, as he knew Hunter.

He said: “Drew had a more pointy chin than the person in the photofit.

“He never spoke about the Templeton Woods murders but then he also always denied he had killed Lynda – he never struck me as being upset about her death.

“Sometimes I believed him, sometimes I didn’t. He did admit, however, to using prostitutes – picking them up in Dock Street and Arbroath Road.

“Hunter did also tell me he knew Carol Lannen from his job as a social worker.”

Ms Lannen was said to have been involved in sex work around the time of her death.

Derek added: “The full truth may never come out.”

