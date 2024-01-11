Readers react to Angus glass recycling changes after survey backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Readers react to Angus glass recycling changes after survey backlash

More than 80% who responded to an Angus Council survey on kerbside collection changes said they wanted to still be able to recycle glass at home.

By Graham Brown
A blue bin for paper and cardboard will be added to the Angus kerbside line-up but glass will not be collected. Image: DC Thomson
Angus readers have echoed the response to a council survey on kerbside recycling which revealed outrage against plans to take glass out of household recycling bins.

Changes to bin collections will be rolled out in three phases from March.

The first phase is taking place in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

It will see residents asked to take their empty bottles to one of almost 200 Neighbourhood Recycling Points (NRPs) being set up across Angus.

Houses will also get a new – blue – bin for cardboard and paper only.

But the glass switch is proving controversial.

Glass bottle bank
Almost 200 glass collection points will be set up throughout Angus. Image: DC Thomson

In a council survey, 82% of almost 2,500 respondents said they didn’t mind a second recycling bin being added as long as they could still put glass in one.

Less than half – 43% – said they’d be happy taking their bottles and jars to a NRP.

Angus Council say the location of NRPs – rising from from 23 to around 190 – is still being decided.

‘Short sighted’

The council survey findings prompted Courier readers to question the return to bottle banks.

“I’m actually happy to separate my recycling,” said one.

“What I am not happy about is having to haul my few glass items to a ‘central’ collection point.

“I don’t have a car but I do have a heart condition making walking (and) carrying anything heavier than a small loaf of bread exceptionally difficult.

“Why can’t we have a bin for kerbside glass collection to go along with the one for paper and cardboard?

“I tried to use the online consultation but it kept crashing so I never got a chance to say that ‘officially’.”

Another added: “The funding is only payable to the council if there is no glass in kerbside recycling.

“I will have to change habits and instead of purchasing in glass because it is always recyclable I will have to look for products in plastic containers which might not be recyclable.

“Short sighted greed for a tiny pot of funding.”

“Kerbside glass collection in Angus works very well (as evidenced by the ‘tell-tale’ sounds on bin emptying day).” said another.

“Of course Angus Council had to change it!”

Another resident said: “Be interesting in a year’s time to see what happens to the glass recycling rate.”

Cross-border comparisons

The Angus move also triggered cross-boundary debate.

A Broughty resident said: “As we have no glass collection in the Ferry most people put it in the general waste which is a shame.”

However, local collection points like those about to be set up in Angus appear to be well used.

Another responded: “The glass recycling bins are regularly filled to capacity before being emptied, showing that people do indeed take their glass there.

“Though whether that is most, or many, or some, or few people I couldn’t begin to guess.”

And a city resident said: “Glass recycling is a mess in Dundee.

“Collection points, like ones at supermarkets have disappeared.

“It also relies on residents driving to collection bins which is not very environmentally friendly.

“Still, as long as residents are doing the council’s work while paying them for the privilege…”

Reasons for change

Councillors were recently briefed on the thinking behind the Angus shake-up.

It includes:

  • To comply with the Scottish Government Recycling Charter and Code of Practice
  • Current co-mingled system has become more expensive
  • Less suppliers available to sort the mix of materials
  • Collecting paper and card separately could generate income
  • To qualify Angus for payments when Extended Producer Regulations are introduced
  • To keep Angus as a top recycling performer among Scotland’s councils

Waste services director Graeme Dailly made it clear to councillors the status quo is not sustainable.

The council could miss out on millions of pounds of funding if glass is mixed with other recyclables.

And Mr Dailly said the cost of a separate bin or box collection for glass would be too expensive.

“Feedback and data from other councils shows that glass collected at recycling points can be effective,” he said.

Conversation