Readers react to Angus glass recycling changes after survey backlash

Angus readers have echoed the response to a council survey on kerbside recycling which revealed outrage against plans to take glass out of household recycling bins.

Changes to bin collections will be rolled out in three phases from March.

The first phase is taking place in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

It will see residents asked to take their empty bottles to one of almost 200 Neighbourhood Recycling Points (NRPs) being set up across Angus.

Houses will also get a new – blue – bin for cardboard and paper only.

But the glass switch is proving controversial.

In a council survey, 82% of almost 2,500 respondents said they didn’t mind a second recycling bin being added as long as they could still put glass in one.

Less than half – 43% – said they’d be happy taking their bottles and jars to a NRP.

Angus Council say the location of NRPs – rising from from 23 to around 190 – is still being decided.

‘Short sighted’

The council survey findings prompted Courier readers to question the return to bottle banks.

“I’m actually happy to separate my recycling,” said one.

“What I am not happy about is having to haul my few glass items to a ‘central’ collection point.

“I don’t have a car but I do have a heart condition making walking (and) carrying anything heavier than a small loaf of bread exceptionally difficult.

“Why can’t we have a bin for kerbside glass collection to go along with the one for paper and cardboard?

“I tried to use the online consultation but it kept crashing so I never got a chance to say that ‘officially’.”

Another added: “The funding is only payable to the council if there is no glass in kerbside recycling.

“I will have to change habits and instead of purchasing in glass because it is always recyclable I will have to look for products in plastic containers which might not be recyclable.

“Short sighted greed for a tiny pot of funding.”

“Kerbside glass collection in Angus works very well (as evidenced by the ‘tell-tale’ sounds on bin emptying day).” said another.

“Of course Angus Council had to change it!”

Another resident said: “Be interesting in a year’s time to see what happens to the glass recycling rate.”

Cross-border comparisons

The Angus move also triggered cross-boundary debate.

A Broughty resident said: “As we have no glass collection in the Ferry most people put it in the general waste which is a shame.”

However, local collection points like those about to be set up in Angus appear to be well used.

Another responded: “The glass recycling bins are regularly filled to capacity before being emptied, showing that people do indeed take their glass there.

“Though whether that is most, or many, or some, or few people I couldn’t begin to guess.”

And a city resident said: “Glass recycling is a mess in Dundee.

“Collection points, like ones at supermarkets have disappeared.

“It also relies on residents driving to collection bins which is not very environmentally friendly.

“Still, as long as residents are doing the council’s work while paying them for the privilege…”

Reasons for change

Councillors were recently briefed on the thinking behind the Angus shake-up.

It includes:

To comply with the Scottish Government Recycling Charter and Code of Practice

Current co-mingled system has become more expensive

Less suppliers available to sort the mix of materials

Collecting paper and card separately could generate income

To qualify Angus for payments when Extended Producer Regulations are introduced

To keep Angus as a top recycling performer among Scotland’s councils

Waste services director Graeme Dailly made it clear to councillors the status quo is not sustainable.

The council could miss out on millions of pounds of funding if glass is mixed with other recyclables.

And Mr Dailly said the cost of a separate bin or box collection for glass would be too expensive.

“Feedback and data from other councils shows that glass collected at recycling points can be effective,” he said.