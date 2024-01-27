Angus countryside cake shop owner stunned after council slaps hot food ban on popular cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus countryside cake shop owner stunned after council slaps hot food ban on popular cafe

Kerry Todd's Chapelton Cakes is in the garden of her rural home and grew from an 'honesty shed' selling traditional traybakes during the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Kerry Todd outside Chapelton Cakes and Candles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kerry Todd outside Chapelton Cakes and Candles. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A one-woman Angus business says she been left “gutted” by a council decision to ban her from offering customers soup and a bacon roll at her garden shed cafe.

Kerry Todd lost an appeal to Angus Council’s planning review committee against the lack of an odour extraction system at her Chapelton Cakes and Candles business.

It grew from an ‘honesty shed’ Kerry set up at her old schoolhouse home in the countryside near Arbroath.

Chapelton has become a magnet for everyone from dog walkers to fundraising motorcyclists.

Chaeplton Cakes owner Kerry Todd
Kerry Todd inside her cafe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But a planning ruling has thrown the business’s future into doubt.

It comes after council chiefs told Kerry she needs an odour extraction system similar to a town centre takeaway.

She says she can’t believe there’s a worry over smells from the tiny operation when some of her closest neighbours are a field of pigs.

Granny’s cakes and traybakes

Kerry, who served in the Royal Navy, said: “When lockdown came I opened it up as an honesty shed, selling traybakes and cakes.

“My granny was a school cook and I just thought there was nothing like that going about.

“It’s in what was the playground of the old schoolhouse and it’s really taken off.

Chapelton cakes and candles cafe near Arbroath
The business began during the pandemic. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But it’s still just cakes, coffee and things like that.

“It’s not like were a big pizza or kebab shop, open all hours.

“All I want to do is be able to offer people things like bacon rolls, chips or a bowl of soup.”

Angus Council hearing

But Angus development management review committee upheld a council ruling banning her from offering anything hot.

The shed has an extractor fan but environmental health officials say it is not enough.

Kerry, 47, added: “I would like to think the council would try to support small businesses in every way they can but it doesn’t seem like that.

“I’ve asked for clarity on exactly what we can and can’t sell, but no-one seems to be able to tell me.”

Angus cafe operator Kerry Todd.
Chapelton Cakes and Candles is also a showcase for local crafters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The mum-of-two’s planning application received more than 20 letters of support – and no objections.

And it included a letter from one of her two nearest neighbours.

Her Facebook page has almost 2,000 followers and has been flooded with messages.

“We’re right out in the country and the field opposite has pigs in it.

“I don’t think we’d be making much of an odour nuisance compared to that.”

Unanimous decision on Chapelton Cakes and Candles

Monifieth and Sidlaws councillor Heather Doran said: “It sounds like a well-loved small business with excellent cakes and coffee.

“But we’re being asked to discuss the conditions on the planning approval.

“For me, they are acceptable. I don’t think it would be acceptable for us to approve hot food without the conditions attached.”

Cllr Kenny Braes said: “I don’t have any problem with the business operating where it is.

“But there have to be conditions on it to reduce noise or smells for the amenity of neighbours.”

And DMRC chairman Bill Duff rounded off the unanimous ruling.

He said it was similar to a case the committee considered just before in relation to an unauthorised woodburning stove in a Carnoustie summer house.

“It’s not a high level of nuisance, but there is the potential of nuisance,” said Montrose councillor Mr Duff.

“If you want to run a business there are certain standards you have to reach to avoid nuisance to your neighbours.

“We’ve got to look at the application in front of us, and that application doesn’t have abatement equipment.

“I’d reject the appeal – planning have got this correct.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside carried out ZERO vasectomies in past year - despite 933 men on…
Damaged bridge at Bridgefoot, Angus, on January 26 2024.
Bridge on edge of Dundee collapses due to high water levels
2
Callie Soutar carries Angus hopes as part of Team GB's Youth Winter Olympics curling squad. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus curler Callie begins Youth Winter Olympics medal bid against Nigerian 'Broomzillas'
Monifieth library is moving to the new community hub later this year. Image: Google
Monifieth library could be sold as council look to offload surplus properties
City of Brechin Pipe Band members during practice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
146-year-old Brechin Pipe Band rebuilding after Storm Babet
Planning appeal committee councillors ruled the stove and chimney must go. Image: Angus Council
Council order Carnoustie garden logburner to be removed after ex-Scotland footballer's smoke objection
Bruce Lamb has faced a long wait for a new heating system. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Forfar couple still waiting for heating in council home after 13 months
armed police Kirriemuir
Officer hurt after armed police called to Kirriemuir disturbance
Gavin Ross.
Nipple-rubbing repeat Tayside sex offender back in the dock
Railway lines in Angus and Perthshire reopen after trains disruption

Conversation