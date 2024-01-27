St Johnstone loan star Luke Robinson aiming high at his second home

Luke Robinson has yo-yoed between his two football homes this season.

And, after splitting his time between Wigan and St Johnstone over the last few weeks, he wants to finish January with a three points bang.

The defender was recalled by his parent club at the start of the month before being allowed to return to Perth a few days ago.

A substitute appearance at Airdrie and a start against Aberdeen have got him back into his Saints rhythm, with familiar opponents up next.

“My first reaction (when he was told he was returning to Wigan) was I wanted to play against Dundee,” said Robinson.

“For me personally, it would have been a tough decision whether to stay or go back but Wigan took that out of my hands and told me I was coming back.

“It wasn’t my place to be asking too many questions.

“I came on in the first game, was on the bench for the second and played the full 90 against Doncaster in a cup game.

“There was good transparency between me and the gaffer (Shaun Maloney) and I’m delighted to be back here with St Johnstone where I’ll hopefully play a lot of football and help the team move up the table.

“I’ve signed a contract extension with Wigan which gives me a bit of security.

“All I’m thinking about is the rest of the season here.

“I’ve got such a great level of respect here – not just from the players.

“People get treated well and it’s a brilliant place to be.

“It’s not easy to get a dressing room right but this is a great one.”

Familiar foes

Saints are determined to follow-up their midweek comeback against Aberdeen by getting themselves in front against Motherwell – and this time stay there.

“We’ve played them twice and they’ve shown great character in both games to comeback for a draw,” said Robinson.

“You get a feeling in a game whether you’re going to win – and we definitely got that in both of them. Especially the first one here.

“Biereth scored a couple of goals against us. He won’t be playing this time.

“That will give a chance to other players.

“We’re quite familiar with Theo Bair – he provided the assist for their equaliser last time.

“He’s someone we’ll be aware of.”