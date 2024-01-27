Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to Dundee City Centre and Waterfront

Since the turn of the century, Dundee’s city centre and waterfront has undergone a massive transformation.

The £1.6 billion regeneration of the area began back in 2001 and has seen it become home to Scotland’s design museum, the Slessor Garden’s concert area, and the country’s first ever urban aqua park.

Dundee’s city centre and waterfront is also home to a thriving community, including Scots singer – and City Centre & Harbour Community Council secretary – Sheena Wellington.

The 79-year-old talks us through her favourite bits about the area.

Museums

From the RRS Discovery to McManus Galleries, there is no shortage of historical – and educational – attractions in Dundee.

And whilst some may be more well-known than others, Sheena enjoys visiting them all when she gets the chance.

“I love all our museums”, Sheena said.

“But I have a soft spot for the Unicorn and once we get it moved into the graving dock, I’ll be able to set up a wee bosun’s chair and just (go) down from our balcony.

“I love the Discovery, the McManus and the Verdant Works as well.

“The V&A also has a lot of interesting exhibitions, and when I go in you see people enjoying a coffee and a scone.Things like the Dundee tapestry will also bring people in.

“I also love the science centre and I’ve spent many an entertaining hour there. I think it’s an asset we probably don’t celebrate enough.”

The Wighton Heritage Centre

Among Sheena’s favourite places to go in Dundee is The Wighton Heritage Centre, located in the Central Library in the Wellgate.

Named after Andrew John Wighton, a Dundee merchant and music collector who died in 1866, the centre is home to over 600 volumes of vocal and instrumental music.

Sheena said: “Dundee has this amazing internationally-renowned collection of music books and they have housed it in the central library in the loveliest, acoustically perfect space.

“It’s home to classes in fiddle and whistle, storytelling opportunities, and various singing groups. It’s such a glorious space that we really ought to celebrate.

“Not only that but it contains a glorious harp support – it’s one of the best in the country.”

The Vibe

“I like the vibe of the city centre”, Sheena said.

“I was born just off the West Port, and I’ve always had that feeling for it.

“Living here, I can walk to shops, libraries, and cafes – and people seem to smile at me a lot.

“There’s a lot of music happening in the city centre as well, some of the pubs are really upping their offering.”

Aqua Park

If you fancy a bit of wakeboarding or paddle boarding, then look no further than Dundee’s City Quay.

The aqua park at City Quay – the first of its kind in Scotland – opened in 2018 and now attracts thousands of customers every year.

It’s also somewhere Sheena enjoys passing on her way home and although she has no plans to try the attraction out for herself, seeing others having fun on it brings her joy.

She added: “I adore the aqua park and I have been known to go out for messages and take three hours to get back because I lean over the rail and watch all the bairns having fun!”

The Future

The City Centre, as with many across the UK, has had its struggles in recent years with businesses closing and falling footfall.

But Sheena hopes local investment, such as the £1m proposed by Dundee City Council for the Murraygate, will help to secure a thriving future for the area.

She said: “City centres everywhere are not what they used to be, but I would like to see the city centre come back to being the destination it was when I was young.

“There were things to do like dancehalls and cinemas.

“So, we need things like a skateboard park for example.

“And there maybe needs to be more of investment and imagination to make it a focal point and a place to go.

“I would like to see us making more use of the assets smack in the middle of the city, like the Caird Hall and City Square.”