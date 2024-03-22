Angus care chiefs ‘truly sorry’ for families hit by Care at Home staffing crisis

Angus health bosses have told the area’s vulnerable and elderly they are “truly sorry” for home care cuts.

They say the service cannot attract new staff or hold on to the carers they already have.

Escalating challenges will see peak time morning slots allocated only to folk with priority health needs.

And the situation has prompted an “open and honest” admission from Angus Health and Social Care Partnership that it is struggling to solve the situation.

The family of one Care at Home client said they dread the prospect of the vital service folding.

Care at Home letter to Angus families

Eunice McLennan, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership head of community health and care services, sent a letter to people who receive the service under self directed support (SDS).

“I am writing to alert you to the pressures we continue to face because we want to be honest about the challenges we are facing to maintain services to our high standard,” she said.

“We are struggling to meet demand because more people are needing care at home.

“And we cannot recruit or retain as many staff as we need, despite our best efforts and those of our providers.”

“We fully recognise this will present challenges for you or you loved one.

“I am truly sorry we are not able to quickly resolve all of the issues described.

“We are working together to do all we can to provide you with a safe, high-quality service.”

Last year the closure of provider Care About Angus led to the loss of 27 jobs.

What does it mean for Care at Home clients?

The letter says people may face issues which include:

Time slots allocated according to priority need

Peak time 7-9am slots will only be given to those with health or medication needs, or to attend day care.

Not getting usual care staff at visits

Providers may have to prioritise services they can deliver

Fears of future impact

A family member of one Care at Home client said they feel the future is shrouded in uncertainty.

“I think the worst thing is not knowing when the phone call is going to come, saying the service has gone bust,” the said.

“We’re absolutely reliant on the care services which do work really well, most of the time.

“It’s obvious there aren’t enough workers to fill the shifts.

“There are more people staying at home for longer, which I suspect is because there’s no care home places.

“When dad goes into hospital for a couple of weeks, about once a year, the care package has to be renegotiated.

“This is really stressful. So we took the decision to keep quiet about the letter.

“But I imagine there will be older folk living on their own confused about their options and whether they’ll be ok.

“SDS is an absolute minefield.”

Staff recruitment among challenges

A spokesperson for Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Angus Health and Social Care Partnership continue to experience challenges to deliver care and support within the community.

“Recruitment and retention of staff to meet the growing demand for services, along with maintaining staff rotas due to a high level of staff absence, are the main challenges.

“We are working closely with our care at home providers to explore the most effective way of delivering care to those in need, and find solutions to overcome our current challenges.”