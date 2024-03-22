Angus care chiefs ‘truly sorry’ for families hit by Care at Home staffing crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus care chiefs ‘truly sorry’ for families hit by Care at Home staffing crisis

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership says it will be prioritising peak time visits for the vulnerable and elderly who receive care at home.

By Graham Brown
Angus Care at Home service is facing mounting challenges. Image: Supplied
Angus Care at Home service is facing mounting challenges. Image: Supplied

Angus health bosses have told the area’s vulnerable and elderly they are “truly sorry” for home care cuts.

They say the service cannot attract new staff or hold on to the carers they already have.

Escalating challenges will see peak time morning slots allocated only to folk with priority health needs.

And the situation has prompted an “open and honest” admission from Angus Health and Social Care Partnership that it is struggling to solve the situation.

The family of one Care at Home client said they dread the prospect of the vital service folding.

Care at Home letter to Angus families

Eunice McLennan, Angus Health and Social Care Partnership head of community health and care services, sent a letter to people who receive the service under self directed support (SDS).

“I am writing to alert you to the pressures we continue to face because we want to be honest about the challenges we are facing to maintain services to our high standard,” she said.

“We are struggling to meet demand because more people are needing care at home.

“And we cannot recruit or retain as many staff as we need, despite our best efforts and those of our providers.”

“We fully recognise this will present challenges for you or you loved one.

“I am truly sorry we are not able to quickly resolve all of the issues described.

“We are working together to do all we can to provide you with a safe, high-quality service.”

Last year the closure of provider Care About Angus led to the loss of 27 jobs.

What does it mean for Care at Home clients?

The letter says people may face issues which include:

  • Time slots allocated according to priority need
  • Peak time 7-9am slots will only be given to those with health or medication needs, or to attend day care.
  • Not getting usual care staff at visits
  • Providers may have to prioritise services they can deliver

Fears of future impact

A family member of one Care at Home client said they feel the future is shrouded in uncertainty.

“I think the worst thing is not knowing when the phone call is going to come, saying the service has gone bust,” the said.

“We’re absolutely reliant on the care services which do work really well, most of the time.

“It’s obvious there aren’t enough workers to fill the shifts.

“There are more people staying at home for longer, which I suspect is because there’s no care home places.

“When dad goes into hospital for a couple of weeks, about once a year, the care package has to be renegotiated.

“This is really stressful. So we took the decision to keep quiet about the letter.

“But I imagine there will be older folk living on their own confused about their options and whether they’ll be ok.

SDS is an absolute minefield.”

Staff recruitment among challenges

A spokesperson for Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Angus Health and Social Care Partnership continue to experience challenges to deliver care and support within the community.

“Recruitment and retention of staff to meet the growing demand for services, along with maintaining staff rotas due to a high level of staff absence, are the main challenges.

“We are working closely with our care at home providers to explore the most effective way of delivering care to those in need, and find solutions to overcome our current challenges.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath Road in Carnoustie.
Man assaulted in Carnoustie as police launch appeal
Kirriemuir's Millennium fountain sits in Cumberland Close.
Readers react as Kirriemuir considers axeing link to Jacobite 'monster' Cumberland
3
Pylons campaigner Vince Taylor lives near Forfar. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Value of Angus properties in path of 'super-pylons' could drop £1m per mile
Montrose lifeboats (right) joined the weekend farewell to Arbroath RNLB Inchcape.
Montrose lifeboat crew ready to Rock the Boat for 200 years of RNLI
Survivors of Fornethy House abuse in parliament. From left to right, Kelle Fox, Carol Robertson, Lynne Sheerin, Marion Reed. Image: DC Thomson.
Fornethy abuse survivors react to 'utterly shocking' Shona Robison compensation snub
2
Cameron Rae.
Teen to stand trial in September accused of murdering Cameron Rae in Perth
Careless driver Muzafar Chaudhry at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Marketing director drove past police into closed A90 after bus fire
The Broughty Ferry Greggs is among those shut by the tills issue. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife Greggs stores hit by tills problem as some forced to close
Robert McPhee. Image: Facebook
Arbroath 'one-person crime wave' brought trains to standstill, raided Pleasureland and stole from homes
Images appearing to show the interior of the old pool were posted online. Image: Abandoned/Urbex Scotland Facebook
Police say abandoned Forfar pool emptied of cannabis farm investigation material

Conversation