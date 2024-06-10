Blue-light black hole warning as Monifieth 5G phone mast refusal is appealed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Blue-light black hole warning as Monifieth 5G phone mast refusal is appealed again

People living near the proposed Victoria Street 20m monopole have fought the plan since 2020.

By Graham Brown
The planned mast site on a grass island at Victoria Street in Monifieth. Image: Google
The planned mast site on a grass island at Victoria Street in Monifieth. Image: Google

Phone giant EE is refusing to give up its fight for a 20-metre high 5G mast in Monifieth.

Weeks after Angus councillors blocked the Victoria Street proposal, it is heading back to the Scottish Government for a ruling.

And it could see the monopole get the go-ahead for a second time.

Notice to quit

EE/3UK and ESN (Emergency Services Network) have been given a notice to quit the site near the former Ashludie Hospital.

So they must apply for a new permission to operate on the land.

In May, Angus planning councillors rejected the plan to put the mast on a bus stop island there.

Critics said it was in the wrong place, and alternative sites or mast-sharing hadn’t been properly considered.

It was despite the applicants winning an appeal against the council’s original refusal in 2020.

And another appeal has now been lodged.

It features a list of alternative locations which were ruled out.

Monifieth phone mast site.
The Monifieth mast site looking south. Image: Google

The submission also highlights the importance of the site to 999 services.

It says: “Given the changes in working patterns brought about in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a significant increase in the percentage of the country’s workforce now working from home, the existing networks have been dealing with higher levels of
demand than ever seen before.

“The proposed installation will therefore ensure the improved provision of 4G along with new 5G coverage and capacity.

“It is imperative to consider that the ESN (Emergency Services Network) also share on EE sites.

“This installation will be compatible for the police, fire and ambulance services.

“The replacement has both commercial and national importance serving both EE and H3G (Hutchison 3G) on the commercial side, and ESN on the national side.

“It is imperative there is not a 5G coverage hole in the area.”

Scottish Government officials will consider the appeal in due course.

Appeal warning

But the continuing game of planning cat-and-mouse was predicted by one councillor last month.

Montrose member Bill Duff forecast an appeal when the mast was blocked last month.

He said at the time: “I don’t doubt there’s a lot of local opposition to this.

“However, the previous decision by the Reporter is a material consideration.

“If we refuse this it will be appealed again. And given it’s been granted once it will almost certainly be approved again on appeal.

“For me that’s not a sensible position.”

