Blue-light black hole warning as Monifieth 5G phone mast refusal is appealed again

Phone giant EE is refusing to give up its fight for a 20-metre high 5G mast in Monifieth.

Weeks after Angus councillors blocked the Victoria Street proposal, it is heading back to the Scottish Government for a ruling.

And it could see the monopole get the go-ahead for a second time.

Notice to quit

EE/3UK and ESN (Emergency Services Network) have been given a notice to quit the site near the former Ashludie Hospital.

So they must apply for a new permission to operate on the land.

In May, Angus planning councillors rejected the plan to put the mast on a bus stop island there.

Critics said it was in the wrong place, and alternative sites or mast-sharing hadn’t been properly considered.

It was despite the applicants winning an appeal against the council’s original refusal in 2020.

And another appeal has now been lodged.

It features a list of alternative locations which were ruled out.

The submission also highlights the importance of the site to 999 services.

It says: “Given the changes in working patterns brought about in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a significant increase in the percentage of the country’s workforce now working from home, the existing networks have been dealing with higher levels of

demand than ever seen before.

“The proposed installation will therefore ensure the improved provision of 4G along with new 5G coverage and capacity.

“It is imperative to consider that the ESN (Emergency Services Network) also share on EE sites.

“This installation will be compatible for the police, fire and ambulance services.

“The replacement has both commercial and national importance serving both EE and H3G (Hutchison 3G) on the commercial side, and ESN on the national side.

“It is imperative there is not a 5G coverage hole in the area.”

Scottish Government officials will consider the appeal in due course.

Appeal warning

But the continuing game of planning cat-and-mouse was predicted by one councillor last month.

Montrose member Bill Duff forecast an appeal when the mast was blocked last month.

He said at the time: “I don’t doubt there’s a lot of local opposition to this.

“However, the previous decision by the Reporter is a material consideration.

“If we refuse this it will be appealed again. And given it’s been granted once it will almost certainly be approved again on appeal.

“For me that’s not a sensible position.”