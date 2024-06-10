Dundee’s Kanzen Karate teams up with Morgan Academy to launch UK-first high performance school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Kanzen Karate teams up with Morgan Academy to launch UK-first high performance school

The innovative programme is designed to provide pupils with a unique opportunity to excel both in sport and school. 

By Laura Devlin
The programme aims to develop young Karate athletes by offering top-tier training and resources. Image: Kanzen Karate.
The programme aims to develop young Karate athletes by offering top-tier training and resources. Image: Kanzen Karate.

Dundee charity Kanzen Karate has teamed up with Morgan Academy to launch a UK-first high performance sport school.

The innovative programme, which will be open to kids across the country, is designed to provide pupils with a unique opportunity to excel both in sport and school.

Named the High-Performance School of Karate, the programme aims to develop young Karate athletes by offering top-tier training and resources.

Programme aims to inspire next generation

Under the guidance of Kanzen’s experienced coaches, students will have access in school time to Kanzen and personalised training programs tailored to help them achieve sporting success at local, national, and international levels.

Morgan Academy’s staff will work closely with Kanzen to provide a balanced and holistic approach to student development with students being released in school time to train in their sport.

Pupils from across the country will be able to apply to be part of the performance school at Morgan Academy.

Morgan Academy headteacher Johnny Lothian with karate pupils.
Morgan Academy headteacher Johnny Lothian with karate pupils. Image: Kanzen Karate

Johnny Lothian, headteacher of Morgan Academy, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Kanzen Karate to offer the very first High-Performance School of Karate in the country.

“Our goal is to provide our students with unparalleled opportunities to achieve their full potential, both in their academic pursuits and in their chosen sport.

“Kanzen has a track record of delivery in the sport as well as in the community. We look forward to seeing the school grow and develop in the years ahead.”

Dundee karate hub

Last July, Kanzen Karate hosted the World Karate Championships which saw more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, officials and spectators from over 30 different countries come to Dundee.

And chief officer Roy O’Kane says he hopes the Morgan Academy initiative can help inspire a new generation of athletes.

He said: “This new venture is a fantastic opportunity to develop talent and support high level athletes in the school setting.

Competitors from across the world came together in Dundee last year in search of medals and titles. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We will work with a range of experts including the school to ensure the athletes get the best support to help them to achieve their goals.

“I would like to praise Morgan Academy for their vision with this project and we can’t wait to get started.”

The High-Performance Karate School at Morgan Academy is set to begin its first intake of students after the summer.

It is open all Karate practitioners regardless of club or style. Please contact info@kanzenkarate.net for more information.

The programme aims to develop young Karate athletes by offering top-tier training and resources. Image: Kanzen Karate.
The programme aims to develop young Karate athletes by offering top-tier training and resources. Image: Kanzen Karate.
