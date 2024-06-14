Soft play area and 30 extra caravans planned in Arbroath Red Lion upgrade

One of the busiest holiday parks in Angus has revealed ambitious plans to increase its popularity.

Arbroath’s Red Lion site has been a favourite destination for generations of holidaymakers.

It sits on Dundee Road at the West Links gateway to the Angus town.

Plans have been submitted to increase the total number of caravans to more than 300.

And the site’s former swimming pool complex is to become a new-look leisure zone, including a children’s soft play area.

Red Lion also wants to increase its popularity with locals by opening the site’s amenities to the public in the evenings.

The park is owned by Errol-based Perthshire Caravans.

It has lodged two separate planning applications with Angus Council for the latest expansion plan.

Leisure complex upgrade

A new-look leisure complex is at the heart of the upgrade plans.

The Seafront facility was built almost 20 years ago.

The owners say: “Although in good condition overall, the building looks dated and is in need of rejuvenation, in its appearance and function.

“The aim is to refurbish the leisure centre building as many areas have not been upgraded in a long time.

“This refurbishment involves the removal of the swimming pool, to be transformed into a soft play area.”

The pool was closed in 2023 after Red Lion said rising energy costs has made it “impossible” to keep it running.

Site expansion

The second element of the Red Lion plan is to add 30 new static caravans to the site.

Those would be located at the back of the site, where there is currently a playpark.

It would be retained, but what’s known as the upper field would be developed for new caravans.

Visitors would enjoy views out to sea beyond Arbroath’s West Links.

The new holiday homes would only be occupied between March and September.

Red Lion has around 290 holiday caravans at present.

The extension would only be accessed through the main holiday park entrance.

Angus Council will consider the planning applications in due course.