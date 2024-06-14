Soft play area and 30 extra caravans planned in Arbroath Red Lion upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Soft play area and 30 extra caravans planned in Arbroath Red Lion upgrade

Owners of the busy Red Lion site in the Angus town want to take their caravan total past the 300 mark.

By Graham Brown
A design image of the new-look leisure complex. Image: Red Lion
A design image of the new-look leisure complex. Image: Red Lion

One of the busiest holiday parks in Angus has revealed ambitious plans to increase its popularity.

Arbroath’s Red Lion site has been a favourite destination for generations of holidaymakers.

It sits on Dundee Road at the West Links gateway to the Angus town.

Plans have been submitted to increase the total number of caravans to more than 300.

And the site’s former swimming pool complex is to become a new-look leisure zone, including a children’s soft play area.

Leisure building at Red Lion park in Arbroath.
The Seafront leisure facility at Red Lion in Arbroath was built almost 29 years ago. Image: Red Lion

Red Lion also wants to increase its popularity with locals by opening the site’s amenities to the public in the evenings.

The park is owned by Errol-based Perthshire Caravans.

It has lodged two separate planning applications with Angus Council for the latest expansion plan.

Leisure complex upgrade

A new-look leisure complex is at the heart of the upgrade plans.

The Seafront facility was built almost 20 years ago.

The owners say: “Although in good condition overall, the building looks dated and is in need of rejuvenation, in its appearance and function.

“The aim is to refurbish the leisure centre building as many areas have not been upgraded in a long time.

“This refurbishment involves the removal of the swimming pool, to be transformed into a soft play area.”

The pool was closed in 2023 after Red Lion said rising energy costs has made it “impossible” to keep it running.

Site expansion

The second element of the Red Lion plan is to add 30 new static caravans to the site.

Those would be located at the back of the site, where there is currently a playpark.

It would be retained, but what’s known as the upper field would be developed for new caravans.

Visitors would enjoy views out to sea beyond Arbroath’s West Links.

The new holiday homes would only be occupied between March and September.

Red Lion has around 290 holiday caravans at present.

The extension would only be accessed through the main holiday park entrance.

Angus Council will consider the planning applications in due course.

