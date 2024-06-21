Ombudsman complaint looming as Montrose councillor claims sale of wee green space to port is no big deal for locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ombudsman complaint looming as Montrose councillor claims sale of wee green space to port is no big deal for locals

Angus Council voted to accept a £200k offer from Montrose Port Authority for the Inch Pavilion and bowling green.

By Graham Brown
Councillors voted to sell Inch pavilion and bowling green. Image: Angus Council
Councillors voted to sell Inch pavilion and bowling green. Image: Angus Council

A £200,000 deal to sell off a former bowling green to Montrose Port Authority is heading to the courts for signing off after Angus councillors finally voted the plan through.

But the issue could also land at the door of the council Ombudsman after the community vowed to fight the loss of the Rossie Island land.

It comes after a local councillor claimed the sale of the wee green space was not as big a deal as some were suggesting.

Inch pavilion and bowling green were declared surplus to requirements in 2021 and put on the market.

It’s a common good asset, but the disposal of the site has been mired in controversy.

Less than 30 respond to community consultation

A community consultation on the sale drew just 26 responses – 20 against the plan.

And Montrose Port Authority’s £201,000 offer was around £75k below the top bid – but council chiefs said it represented the best deal.

It wants to develop the site for offices and facilities linked to the burgeoning renewables sector.

On Thursday, Lynn Wilson of Ferryden Community Council said the body was against the sale.

She told a full meeting of Angus Council: “There’s a perception the (consultation) outcome was pre-determined by a questionnaire biased by commercial interest.

“This is an extensively used public space.”

She said the community council was considering taking the issue to the Ombudsman.

Green space ‘not well used’

However, Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff suggested there was not massive outcry around the deal.

He said: “From what we have heard today this is a massive controversy in Montrose – well it’s not.

“Nobody has contacted me about this, I’ve had no emails, no phone calls, nothing. This is a matter that is of interest to a very small number of people.

“The green isn’t being used by anyone at the moment and that’s reality.

“We’ve heard a lot suggestions that it’s being heavily used and I think those are, let me say, inaccurate.

“A lot of people talking about it have probably never visited the site.

“This whole issue has taken up a huge amount of officer time over the last three years, to delay this I think would not be sensible.”

Because the land is common good any sale must be approved by a court and that could take up to a year.

But Montrose Independent Tommy Stewart wanted to stall the deal.

“There’s a few things just not sitting right with me,” he said.

Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart.
Councillor Tommy Stewart wanted to hold off on the Inch sale. Image: Paul Reid

“I’ve heard from a lot of people who felt the consultation was weighted heavily towards getting a commercial outcome.

“We’ve a lot of green spaces in Montrose but we’re speaking about a particular area and this is the only green space on Rossie Island.

“I’m just not comfortable with this.”

Council leader Beth Whiteside said any further delay would put the council and port plans “in limbo”.

“There’s been ample time for the community to come forward with a survival plan.

“This has gone on long enough and we need to make a decision.”

Councillors voted 15-12 to approve the sale to Montrose port.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Allegedly scammed mum Vicky Anderson and Taylor Swift
Furious Arbroath families claim man scammed them out of thousands of pounds for Taylor…
Brian Boyd and Lois Speed.
Angus Provost sorry for going ‘over the score’ after councillor flees chamber in tears
2
A boat rescue in action in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Angus Council declares housing emergency in six week U-turn on 'priority' issue
2
Tasmin Glass and First Minister John Swinney
Concerns over Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole case sparks John Swinney commitment
3
Raac was found in the roofs of some homes in Monifieth's Milton Street. Image: Google
24 Angus houses 'not of concern' currently after inspections revealed crumbling concrete
Arbroath will benefit from £20m of UK Government cash in the next ten years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Businessman set to head Arbroath's £20m fund reveals aspirations to make it Scotland's top…
2
Sali Saliev leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man told paedophile hunters sex toy picture had been sent as 'joke'
Macallan Gordon.
Drunken criminology student attacked police after 'seeking refuge' in Arbroath college campus
The dog exercise area would be created in a corner field. Image: Supplied
Arbroath dog park planning bid comes forward from local farmer
Matthew Measor, Links Park
Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose

Conversation