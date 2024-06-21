Ombudsman complaint looming as Montrose councillor claims sale of wee green space to port is no big deal for locals

A £200,000 deal to sell off a former bowling green to Montrose Port Authority is heading to the courts for signing off after Angus councillors finally voted the plan through.

But the issue could also land at the door of the council Ombudsman after the community vowed to fight the loss of the Rossie Island land.

It comes after a local councillor claimed the sale of the wee green space was not as big a deal as some were suggesting.

Inch pavilion and bowling green were declared surplus to requirements in 2021 and put on the market.

It’s a common good asset, but the disposal of the site has been mired in controversy.

Less than 30 respond to community consultation

A community consultation on the sale drew just 26 responses – 20 against the plan.

And Montrose Port Authority’s £201,000 offer was around £75k below the top bid – but council chiefs said it represented the best deal.

It wants to develop the site for offices and facilities linked to the burgeoning renewables sector.

On Thursday, Lynn Wilson of Ferryden Community Council said the body was against the sale.

She told a full meeting of Angus Council: “There’s a perception the (consultation) outcome was pre-determined by a questionnaire biased by commercial interest.

“This is an extensively used public space.”

She said the community council was considering taking the issue to the Ombudsman.

Green space ‘not well used’

However, Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff suggested there was not massive outcry around the deal.

He said: “From what we have heard today this is a massive controversy in Montrose – well it’s not.

“Nobody has contacted me about this, I’ve had no emails, no phone calls, nothing. This is a matter that is of interest to a very small number of people.

“The green isn’t being used by anyone at the moment and that’s reality.

“We’ve heard a lot suggestions that it’s being heavily used and I think those are, let me say, inaccurate.

“A lot of people talking about it have probably never visited the site.

“This whole issue has taken up a huge amount of officer time over the last three years, to delay this I think would not be sensible.”

Because the land is common good any sale must be approved by a court and that could take up to a year.

But Montrose Independent Tommy Stewart wanted to stall the deal.

“There’s a few things just not sitting right with me,” he said.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people who felt the consultation was weighted heavily towards getting a commercial outcome.

“We’ve a lot of green spaces in Montrose but we’re speaking about a particular area and this is the only green space on Rossie Island.

“I’m just not comfortable with this.”

Council leader Beth Whiteside said any further delay would put the council and port plans “in limbo”.

“There’s been ample time for the community to come forward with a survival plan.

“This has gone on long enough and we need to make a decision.”

Councillors voted 15-12 to approve the sale to Montrose port.