Union says plea to save Angus P1 early years staff ‘deserved to be heard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Union says plea to save Angus P1 early years staff ‘deserved to be heard’

22 early years practitioners are being axed from primary one classes after Covid recovery money for the roles ran out.

By Graham Brown
Covid recovery cash was used to put Angus EYPs into P1 classrooms. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire
Covid recovery cash was used to put Angus EYPs into P1 classrooms. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

A union has condemned a debate shutdown around primary school changes which led to chaotic council chamber scenes in which a councillor was reduced to tears.

The row centres around 22 early years practitioners (EYPs) being removed from P1 classrooms after Covid support cash ended.

The EYPs were put in place to help youngsters make the transition from nursery to primary.

Their planned removal when the summer term ends this week was the subject of an emergency motion to the latest full meeting of Angus Council.

But Angus Provost Brian Boyd barred Arbroath councillor Lois Speed from raising it. He ruled it was an “operational” issue.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.
Arbroath councillor Lois Speed received a public apology after being reduced to tears during the EYP debate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Boyd publicly apologised to Ms Speed after admitting going “over the score” in a dressing down when she claimed a “crisis of democracy” in the council.

Now local government trade union Unison has stepped into the row.

It has demanded an “urgent re-think” on the plan.

And branch secretary Chris Boyle accused the authority of being “disingenuous” in its handling of the “no-win” situation.

Education chiefs say the youngest Angus children are performing above pre-pandemic levels, and beyond national averages.

EYPs in schools with greatest need

Unison said: “These P1 EYPs are currently utilised at schools where need is greatest.

“Indeed, in a recent survey carried out by Unison Angus, as high as 25 – 30% of children were identified as requiring additional support in that move into from early years into primary education.

“On behalf of those young people, and their early years educators, we are frustrated and disappointed in equal measure the motion was not heard.

“In the interests of transparent local authority democracy, we would seriously question why this was the case.

“Quite simply, it deserved to be heard.”

Mr Boyle added: “For the council to claim that discussions had taken place with Unison is somewhat disingenuous.

“There were indeed conversations where Unison Angus made clear their unequivocal view that P1 EYPs should be retained.

“However, there was no movement or compromise on the council’s operational decision, making it somewhat one-sided.

“The council said that if there is a recognised need for support in a P1 class, it will be taken from elsewhere in a school meaning other classes will lose out but it wouldn’t be provided by an Early Years Educator.

“A no-win situation for children from early years through to P7.”

He added: “Cuts to vital services for our communities are, and will always be, unacceptable.

“But when these cuts directly affect the youngest of Angus citizens, they become even more unacceptable.

“To cut this valuable provision from the start of the new academic session to save money without the opportunity for open dialogue and debate is hugely disappointing.”

Angus attainment above Scottish average

Angus Council said: “Additional Early Years Practitioners were employed in session 2021/22 to support recovery and accelerated progress. Additional posts were also recruited for 2022/23.

“The key purpose of the role was to support transition from nursery to P1 for children who did not get their full access to 1140 hours due to the pandemic.

“Approval was gained at children and learning committee for temporary Covid funding to be used in this way.

“This funding is no longer available and therefore staff have been redeployed into ELC settings.

“Council officers met with staff impacted by this operational change and trade union colleagues attended this meeting.

“A subsequent meeting has since taken place with Unison colleagues to reiterate the rationale for the decision and demonstrate the effective use of the temporary monies.”

“This use of temporary monies has supported us to report attainment that is now above pre-pandemic levels for our youngest children.

“Angus Council is above the national average across all measures,” the spokesperson added.

“We remain committed to play-based learning across early level and support teachers to continue to develop their professional expertise.

“Finally, Angus Council can confirm we allocate additional support staff hours to schools and ELCs to support transition, targeted at our most vulnerable children including those with additional need.”

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Janet Hood was well respected in the licensing trade in Tayside and beyond. Image: Supplied
Janet Hood: Angus councillors share sadness over solicitor's death
Cumberland Close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir street name change branded 'toxic' distraction for cash-strapped Angus Council
Newtyle Community Council's relationship with Angus Council has hit a dead end. Image: Google
'Scunnered' Angus community councillors throw in the towel in mass resignation
5
Red Arrows above Arbroath in February 2024
Why did Red Arrows make surprise flyover above Tayside and Fife?
Arthur Paxton, 8, from Letham in 'Janet' a Ford CX Tourer from 1936. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Strathmore Classic Car Tour rolls out of Forfar for CHAS
Brechin Buccaneers colour run. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Riot of fun at Brechin colour run
Peter Stirling wants Arbroath to become Scotland's top seaside town. Image: Kim Cessford/Supplied
Leading farmer 'coup' as Arbroath appoints local figure to head £20m town board
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
Cafe, cinema and spiritual retreat plan for 121-year-old Kirrie kirk
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Six breakdowns and 50 'technical issues' hit Stagecoach Tayside and Fife buses in just…
Allan Douglas, Forfar death
Forfar dad-of-five, 32, dies in hospital after suicide bid as mum left 'broken'

Conversation