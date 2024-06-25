Union says plea to save Angus P1 early years staff ‘deserved to be heard’

A union has condemned a debate shutdown around primary school changes which led to chaotic council chamber scenes in which a councillor was reduced to tears.

The row centres around 22 early years practitioners (EYPs) being removed from P1 classrooms after Covid support cash ended.

The EYPs were put in place to help youngsters make the transition from nursery to primary.

Their planned removal when the summer term ends this week was the subject of an emergency motion to the latest full meeting of Angus Council.

But Angus Provost Brian Boyd barred Arbroath councillor Lois Speed from raising it. He ruled it was an “operational” issue.

Mr Boyd publicly apologised to Ms Speed after admitting going “over the score” in a dressing down when she claimed a “crisis of democracy” in the council.

Now local government trade union Unison has stepped into the row.

It has demanded an “urgent re-think” on the plan.

And branch secretary Chris Boyle accused the authority of being “disingenuous” in its handling of the “no-win” situation.

Education chiefs say the youngest Angus children are performing above pre-pandemic levels, and beyond national averages.

EYPs in schools with greatest need

Unison said: “These P1 EYPs are currently utilised at schools where need is greatest.

“Indeed, in a recent survey carried out by Unison Angus, as high as 25 – 30% of children were identified as requiring additional support in that move into from early years into primary education.

“On behalf of those young people, and their early years educators, we are frustrated and disappointed in equal measure the motion was not heard.

“In the interests of transparent local authority democracy, we would seriously question why this was the case.

“Quite simply, it deserved to be heard.”

Mr Boyle added: “For the council to claim that discussions had taken place with Unison is somewhat disingenuous.

“There were indeed conversations where Unison Angus made clear their unequivocal view that P1 EYPs should be retained.

“However, there was no movement or compromise on the council’s operational decision, making it somewhat one-sided.

“The council said that if there is a recognised need for support in a P1 class, it will be taken from elsewhere in a school meaning other classes will lose out but it wouldn’t be provided by an Early Years Educator.

“A no-win situation for children from early years through to P7.”

He added: “Cuts to vital services for our communities are, and will always be, unacceptable.

“But when these cuts directly affect the youngest of Angus citizens, they become even more unacceptable.

“To cut this valuable provision from the start of the new academic session to save money without the opportunity for open dialogue and debate is hugely disappointing.”

Angus attainment above Scottish average

Angus Council said: “Additional Early Years Practitioners were employed in session 2021/22 to support recovery and accelerated progress. Additional posts were also recruited for 2022/23.

“The key purpose of the role was to support transition from nursery to P1 for children who did not get their full access to 1140 hours due to the pandemic.

“Approval was gained at children and learning committee for temporary Covid funding to be used in this way.

“This funding is no longer available and therefore staff have been redeployed into ELC settings.

“Council officers met with staff impacted by this operational change and trade union colleagues attended this meeting.

“A subsequent meeting has since taken place with Unison colleagues to reiterate the rationale for the decision and demonstrate the effective use of the temporary monies.”

“This use of temporary monies has supported us to report attainment that is now above pre-pandemic levels for our youngest children.

“Angus Council is above the national average across all measures,” the spokesperson added.

“We remain committed to play-based learning across early level and support teachers to continue to develop their professional expertise.

“Finally, Angus Council can confirm we allocate additional support staff hours to schools and ELCs to support transition, targeted at our most vulnerable children including those with additional need.”