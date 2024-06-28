Forfar schoolkids overcome hiccup to sprinkle summer fun with town Ice Cream Trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar schoolkids overcome hiccup to sprinkle summer fun with town Ice Cream Trail

Whitehills Primary School youngsters launched the Forfar walking trail in time for the summer holidays.

By Graham Brown
Whitehills pupils with one of their ice cream cones at Forfar Botanists' Garden. Image: Angus Council
Whitehills pupils with one of their ice cream cones at Forfar Botanists' Garden. Image: Angus Council

Forfar primary school pupils shrugged off a setback to launch a new family fun project at the start of the summer holidays.

Whitehills youngsters designed and painted 16 colourful cones for their Ice Cream Trail around the town.

Each represents a different aspect of Forfar.

And they have been set up to offer three different locals walks.

The trails stretch all the way from Forfar Loch to Balmashanner war memorial overlooking the town.

Whitehills primary school ice cream trail
Whitehills P1-P7 pupils with head teacher Coureen Peters (left) and teacher Lauren Davidson (right) outside the school with one of their cones. Image: Angus Council

Local businesses backed the pupils’ project.

But the ice cream dream was almost crushed when several of the cones went missing just after being put out.

It left the pupils upset and prompted a police appeal for the public’s help.

Thankfully they were recovered and the trail is up and running.

Each cone features a QR code with information about the location or a fun activity to complete.

Head teacher proud of pupils’ work

Children from nursery to P7 were all involved in putting the trail together.

Whitehills head teacher Coureen Peters said: “This initiative encourages families and community members to get out and about, exploring and appreciating the local area.

“The hard work of the children with support from school staff, the parent council and the local community, have made this wonderful, free activity for everyone to enjoy this summer.

“We faced a bit of hiccup when some of the cones went missing initially.

“However, thanks to the efforts of the community, the trail can go ahead as planned.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together to support this initiative.

“I am sure everyone will enjoy exploring Forfar through the eyes of our young artists.

“Thank you to local businesses Ritchies, Ryjack and Jewson and participating venues that made this project possible.”

Whitehills Parent Partnership chairperson Lynsey Pattie added: “It’s a great opportunity for our children to take part in an activity that has benefits to the wider community.

“Being able to support this trail during the summer holidays provides families with a free fun activity that can be done time and time again.”

You can visit the Whitehills Ice Cream Trail website at linktr.ee/whitehillsps

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Art class with visiting specialists will be a thing of the past in Angus. Image: Shutterstock
End-of-term axe falls on Angus primary school art, PE and music teachers
3
Police cordoned off part of a house on Railton Crescent in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
Two men and one woman charged after 'disturbance' at Arbroath house
Ian Keir's tremors have been cured. Image: Dundee University
Retired Carnoustie firefighter's Parkinson's tremors cured by 'miracle' treatment
The public met RES representatives to discuss the Bonnyknox solar bid on Wednesday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath solar farm schemes generating concern
10
Finn with the new Anaphylaxis Kitt allergy equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Finn, 4, raises £3,000 to buy lifesaving kit for new Arbroath school
Fiona Laing (centre) with cinema manager Connie Gallagher (left) and daughter Skye Laing at The Bikeriders premiere. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Ex-Wren Fiona enlists Tom Hardy for Arbroath bikers event to help Vietnam trek fund
An exterior shot of Monifieth Library.
Monifieth Library building put up for sale with £175k price tag
Angus councillors will be paid almost £700,000 this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council pay: What does your local elected member earn?
13
T-Rex and trains at Brechin Caledonian Railway this weekend. Image: Supplied
Europe's biggest walking dinosaur making Jurassic tracks to Brechin railway
A picnic on the lawn for Glamis Proms. Image: Stephen Welsh
Glamis Proms back on song after six-year gap at Queen Mum's childhood castle