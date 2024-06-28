Forfar schoolkids overcome hiccup to sprinkle summer fun with town Ice Cream Trail

Forfar primary school pupils shrugged off a setback to launch a new family fun project at the start of the summer holidays.

Whitehills youngsters designed and painted 16 colourful cones for their Ice Cream Trail around the town.

Each represents a different aspect of Forfar.

And they have been set up to offer three different locals walks.

The trails stretch all the way from Forfar Loch to Balmashanner war memorial overlooking the town.

Local businesses backed the pupils’ project.

But the ice cream dream was almost crushed when several of the cones went missing just after being put out.

It left the pupils upset and prompted a police appeal for the public’s help.

Thankfully they were recovered and the trail is up and running.

Each cone features a QR code with information about the location or a fun activity to complete.

Head teacher proud of pupils’ work

Children from nursery to P7 were all involved in putting the trail together.

Whitehills head teacher Coureen Peters said: “This initiative encourages families and community members to get out and about, exploring and appreciating the local area.

“The hard work of the children with support from school staff, the parent council and the local community, have made this wonderful, free activity for everyone to enjoy this summer.

“We faced a bit of hiccup when some of the cones went missing initially.

“However, thanks to the efforts of the community, the trail can go ahead as planned.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come together to support this initiative.

“I am sure everyone will enjoy exploring Forfar through the eyes of our young artists.

“Thank you to local businesses Ritchies, Ryjack and Jewson and participating venues that made this project possible.”

Whitehills Parent Partnership chairperson Lynsey Pattie added: “It’s a great opportunity for our children to take part in an activity that has benefits to the wider community.

“Being able to support this trail during the summer holidays provides families with a free fun activity that can be done time and time again.”

You can visit the Whitehills Ice Cream Trail website at linktr.ee/whitehillsps