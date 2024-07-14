IN PICTURES: Music, fun and memories of brave Adana at Montrose DEBRA Fest

An inspirational Angus youngster was never far from the hearts of Montrose festival goers this weekend.

They enjoyed a packed programme of music, dance and fun at DEBRA Fest in Broomfield Park.

It was organised to raise funds for the charity DEBRA, which supports people affected by the skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

The driving force behind the event is local woman Laura Forsyth, the organisation’s deputy director of fundraising for Scotland.

Her young cousin, Adana Forsyth, lost her battle against the agonising skin condition in 2008, aged just ten.

Laura said: “This festival will absolutely keep going annually – I will always do the festival no matter what.

Laura said: “It’s inspired by my wee cousin Adana and the other kids who have had EB.

“It’s more than a job for me it’s a real passion and deeply personal.

“This year we offered free tickets to anyone with EB in their family so we are bringing the Scottish EB community together.

“DEBRA use the money raised by events like our wee festival to fund research into new treatments to improve quality of life for people living with EB.”

The Broomfield Park event featured a host of music, food stalls and displays from Evolution Dance and the Gordon School of Dancing.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the festival fun.