IN PICTURES: Music, fun and memories of brave Adana at Montrose DEBRA Fest

DEBRA Fest brought the public and families affected by the skin condition epidermolysis bullosa together for a fundraising event at Broomfield Park.

Pippa McKay, 7, surrounded by bubbles at DEBRA Fest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pippa McKay, 7, surrounded by bubbles at DEBRA Fest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

An inspirational Angus youngster was never far from the hearts of Montrose festival goers this weekend.

They enjoyed a packed programme of music, dance and fun at DEBRA Fest in Broomfield Park.

It was organised to raise funds for the charity DEBRA, which supports people affected by the skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

The driving force behind the event is local woman Laura Forsyth, the organisation’s deputy director of fundraising for Scotland.

Her young cousin, Adana Forsyth, lost her battle against the agonising skin condition in 2008, aged just ten.

Laura said: “This festival will absolutely keep going annually – I will always do the festival no matter what.

Laura said: “It’s inspired by my wee cousin Adana and the other kids who have had EB.

Debra Fest fundraiser in Montrose.
One volunteer takes time to enjoy the music.

“It’s more than a job for me it’s a real passion and deeply personal.

“This year we offered free tickets to anyone with EB in their family so we are bringing the Scottish EB community together.

“DEBRA use the money raised by events like our wee festival to fund research into new treatments to improve quality of life for people living with EB.”

The Broomfield Park event featured a host of music, food stalls and displays from Evolution Dance and the Gordon School of Dancing.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the festival fun.

Debra Fest at Montrose.
The crowds go wild whilst Callum MacPhail and Sean Cousins perform.
Highland dancers at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Youngsters from the Gordon School of Dancing.
Debra Fest EB fundraiser in Montrose.
Ada Pert, 10, takes on the bucking bronco.
Highland dancer at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Highland dancing at the event.
Debra Fest fundraiser in Montrose.
The volunteers who help Laura Forsyth (centre) stage the event.
Young visitor at Debra Fest in Montrose.
One-year-old Rudi Tringham enjoys the bouncy castle.
Music at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Enjoying the music from Callum MacPhail and Sean Cousins.
Youngster at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Logan Ladbrook, 7, Harris Christie, 7, and Lewis Arthur, 6, at Debra Fest.
Young highland dancer at Debr Fest in Montrose.
A Highland Fling from one of the young dancers.
Music at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Callum MacPhail on stage.
Bubbles at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Bubble fun for one-year-old Tommy Higgs.
T-Rex at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Charlie Campbell from Dinosaur Hire Scotland walks through the crowd.
Debra Fest fundraiser Montrose.
Effie Edginton, 2 dances with her mum.
Music at Debra Fest in Montrose.
The Arcades on stage.
Highland dancers in Montrose.
Young dancers take to the stage.
Debra Fest event in Montrose for EB.
Maggie the Old English Sheepdog isn’t sure of the dinosaurs.
Music at Debra Fest in Montrose.
Laughter on the dance floor.
Bubbles at Montrose Debra Fest.
Tommy Higgs, 1, enjoys the bubbles.

 

