Forfar properties evacuated as ‘deliberate’ fire destroys gas pipe

A probe has been launched after a fire at a building in Forfar.

Police were called to the Castle Street area just after 4am on Monday.

A gas pipe was damaged in the blaze and a number of nearby properties were evacuated.

Police Scotland have confirmed nobody was injured and that the fire is being treated as deliberate.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.05am on Monday, July 15, to a report of a fire at a premises in the Castle Street area of Forfar.

“A gas pipe was damaged and a small number of properties were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

“It was made safe by SGN.

“No one was injured and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 3.44am and sent one appliance to the scene.

“We left at 5.43am.”