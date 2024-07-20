Lidl to shorten wall beside £14m Arbroath active travel scheme to make supermarket more visible

Supermarket giant Lidl has been told it can bring down the height of a wall beside its Arbroath store.

And it means the Gravesend shop will be more visible to passers-by when the town’s new £14 million active travel scheme opens.

Lidl has been in Arbroath since the former Safeway site was cleared almost 20 years ago.

A condition of the original permission was that the sandstone wall and archway on the Burnside Drive boundary should stay.

But the company say the height of the wall blocks the view to the West Port side of the road.

Lidl said there was a “degree of separation”.

And the company has now successfully applied to Angus Council to drop the height of the wall by 1.3 metres along most of its length.

However the stone archway will stay.

A Place for Everyone on track

Council officials who approved the wall plan say it will benefit the under-construction Place for Everyone scheme.

The active travel project reduces the A92 dual carriageway to one lane in each direction along Burnside Drive.

New cycle paths and pedestrian spaces will be created.

Drone footage has revealed progress on the Sustrans/Angus Council project.

And the council has said parts of A Place for Everyone are ahead of the 77-week project schedule.

The council’s archaeology service want the Lidl wall to to be fully surveyed and recorded prior to any knocking down.