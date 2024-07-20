Lidl to shorten wall beside £14m Arbroath active travel scheme to make supermarket more visible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lidl to shorten wall beside £14m Arbroath active travel scheme to make supermarket more visible

By Graham Brown
The Lidl arch at its Arbroath store will stay. Image: Google Maps
The Lidl arch at its Arbroath store will stay. Image: Google Maps

Supermarket giant Lidl has been told it can bring down the height of a wall beside its Arbroath store.

And it means the Gravesend shop will be more visible to passers-by when the town’s new £14 million active travel scheme opens.

Lidl has been in Arbroath since the former Safeway site was cleared almost 20 years ago.

A condition of the original permission was that the sandstone wall and archway on the Burnside Drive boundary should stay.

But the company say the height of the wall blocks the view to the West Port side of the road.

Lidl Arbroath supermarket.
Angus planners say the Lidl wall can come down by 1.3 metres. Image: Google Maps

Lidl said there was a “degree of separation”.

And the company has now successfully applied to Angus Council to drop the height of the wall by 1.3 metres along most of its length.

However the stone archway will stay.

A Place for Everyone on track

Council officials who approved the wall plan say it will benefit the under-construction Place for Everyone scheme.

The active travel project reduces the A92 dual carriageway to one lane in each direction along Burnside Drive.

New cycle paths and pedestrian spaces will be created.

Arbroath A Place for Everyone active travel project.
Work on A Place for Everyone is progressing along Burnside Drive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drone footage has revealed progress on the Sustrans/Angus Council project.

And the council has said parts of A Place for Everyone are ahead of the 77-week project schedule.

The council’s archaeology service want the Lidl wall to to be fully surveyed and recorded prior to any knocking down.

Conversation