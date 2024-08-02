Work begins on £500,000 extension to ‘beacon of support’ Angus dementia hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work begins on £500,000 extension to ‘beacon of support’ Angus dementia hub

Kirrie Connections hopes the new annexe at their base in the town will be completed early in 2025.

By Graham Brown
Kirrie Connections figures, councillors and contractors mark the start of work. Image: Supplied
Kirrie Connections figures, councillors and contractors mark the start of work. Image: Supplied

The next major step for a pioneering Angus dementia organisation is under way after work started on a £500,000 extension to their base.

Kirrie Connections hopes the annexe will open early next year, to increase its capacity for folk living with dementia, and their families.

And the expanded Roods base will be available for community use at evenings and weekends.

The organisation was formed in 2015.

It led the introduction of dementia meeting centres in Scotland.  Those are based around a proven Dutch model for helping people with memory loss conditions.

The charity moved home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then it has seen demand for services spiral.

Angus Council support through Holyrood fund

A ground-breaking event took place at the site and work is now under way on the expansion of the town centre facility.

£300,000 is coming from Angus Council through the Scottish Government’s Place Based Investment Fund.

Angus Council depute leader George Meechan said: “Angus Council are happy to work with award-winning Kirrie Connections to enable the construction of a new extension to their existing community dementia hub.

“This grant will underpin this project and its future.

“The work they do with those affected by dementia is groundbreaking.

“This new extension is pivotal to grow the support on what they can offer locally.”

Angus-based architects James F Stephen designed the new annexe and local builder Mike Watt will lead construction.

The build has also won support from various other funders.

The NHS Charitable Trust has contributed £110,000.

A further £40k has come from the Clothworkers Foundation has funded £40,000, and £20k from Angus Rural Partnership.

And Kirrie Connections said the local community deserved special praised for raising more than £50,000. The figure includes a £10k donation from Kinnordy Estates.

Valuable work of Kirrie Connections

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “Both as a local councillor and as chair of the Angus integration joint board, I know how valuable Kirrie Connections is to people with dementia and their care partners.

“I’m very excited to see both Angus Council and the McKenzie Legacy support such an important development which will increase capacity to meet the needs of the community.”

Kirrie Connections trustee Graham Galloway said: “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our local community.

“Their generosity and commitment have been crucial in bringing this project to life.

“This new annexe will allow us to offer even more support and resources to those affected by dementia, and we cannot thank everyone enough for their incredible contributions.”

Graham Galloway outside Kirriemuir Connections. Image: Kim Cessford.
Trustee Graham Galloway outside Kirriemuir Connections. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “During the next 40 weeks of building work, parking will be very limited in our car park.

“We would ask the general public not to use our private car park, as this takes spaces from our members, some of whom have mobility issues”.

The new annexe will provide additional space for therapeutic activities, support groups and Kirrie Connections’ range of other services.

“This expansion is a testament to the collective efforts and generosity of the community and funders, ensuring that Kirrie Connections can continue to be a beacon of support and care for those living with dementia,” said Mr Galloway.

