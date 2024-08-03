No speed limit for cyclists on new £14m Arbroath active travel lanes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

No speed limit for cyclists on new £14m Arbroath active travel lanes

Arbroath's Place for Everyone active travel project is moving to its next phase of work.

By Graham Brown
A man cycling in Arbroath
A cyclist during A Place for Everyone trial in 2021. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

No speed limit will be enforced for cyclists on the dedicated lanes of Arbroath’s £14 million active travel scheme, it has been confirmed.

But Angus Council has assured locals the design of A Place for Everyone will create plenty of room for pedestrians to safely share the transformation of the A92 through the town centre.

And they expect two-wheeled users to follow the rules of the road once the 77-week build is complete next year.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Work began in April on A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Scottish Government-backed active travel charity Sustrans is funding £10m of the scheme. Angus Council’s capital contribution is £4m.

Major local talking point

The project remains one of the biggest Arbroath talking points for years.

And despite its critics, there is real enthusiasm in some quarters around the benefits the project will bring.

A Place for Everyone will create dedicated cycle lanes along the length of the route, with the current dual carriageway reduced to a single lane in each direction.

Recent drone footage revealed progress along the route from Queen’s Drive to Guthrie Port.

And it sparked the question of what rules will apply to cyclists.

Among comments from Courier readers was: “Is there going to be a speed limit for cyclists on the new routes as they will be very close to walkers? Serious injuries are inevitable.”

Another said: “Cycle lanes are there to encourage those who don’t feel confident riding with traffic – i.e. encourage more people to cycle therefore less motor vehicles.

“They are not mandatory and if a competent cyclist is doing 20mph then they are fully entitled to use the road and would be safer doing so.”

Angus Council has now confirmed what the position will be.

“There won’t be a speed limit for cyclists,” said a spokesperson.

“The new cycle lane will be segregated far enough from the new footway and will be clearly signed and lined for cycle use only.

“As always, we would encourage all road users to adhere to the Highway Code.”

What does the Highway Code say?

Cyclists, like all road users, are expected to follow the Highway Code.

But Rule 124, which relates to speed limits, applies to motor vehicles and not cyclists, so there is no legal requirement to stick to 30mph, or increasingly common 20mph limits.

It is a topic which regularly fuels debate on social media nationwide.

What stage is A Place for Everyone at?

And as the debate around cyclists and the wider merits of the ‘once in a generation’ project is likely to rage on, the council has reported more good progress on the ground.

Work has begun on the first phase of junction realignment at East Grimsby.

It is expected to run until September.

East Grimsby junction on Arbroath active travel scheme.
How the completed East Grimsby junction will look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Angus Council

The work will remove access to the A92 from Shore, Ladybridge Street and East Grimsby.

The diversion is Ladybridge Street, Marketgate, Brothock Bridge and Burnside Drive.

A further phase to fully complete the new junction arrangement is scheduled for September to December this year.

More from Angus & The Mearns

glass granted parole
Parole in Scotland under review amid Angus killer Tasmin Glass release
Police Scotland stock image
Arbroath man reported missing found safe and well
An aerial view showing progress on the Bridge of Dun repair. Image: Angus Council
Storm Babet repair to 240-year-old Angus bridge bigger task than first feared
Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Kirrie Connections figures, councillors and contractors mark the start of work. Image: Supplied
Work begins on £500,000 extension to 'beacon of support' Angus dementia hub
Angus opposition group leader Derek Wann and former administration leader Beth Whiteside. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council resignations causing 'clown car' summer, opposition leader claims
4
The famous claret jug in front of the distinctive Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: PA/TheOpen.com
IT glitch blacks out live link to crunch council meeting on Carnoustie golf links…
4
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: Everything we know so far
5
Edinburgh High Court.
Jailed Forfar paedophile gets 40 more months for knife attack
Brian Boyd resigned after an outburst against Arbroath councillor Lois Speed.
Former Angus Provost Brian Boyd vows to continue as Carnoustie councillor despite fury over…
7

Conversation