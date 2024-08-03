No speed limit for cyclists on new £14m Arbroath active travel lanes

No speed limit will be enforced for cyclists on the dedicated lanes of Arbroath’s £14 million active travel scheme, it has been confirmed.

But Angus Council has assured locals the design of A Place for Everyone will create plenty of room for pedestrians to safely share the transformation of the A92 through the town centre.

And they expect two-wheeled users to follow the rules of the road once the 77-week build is complete next year.

Scottish Government-backed active travel charity Sustrans is funding £10m of the scheme. Angus Council’s capital contribution is £4m.

Major local talking point

The project remains one of the biggest Arbroath talking points for years.

And despite its critics, there is real enthusiasm in some quarters around the benefits the project will bring.

A Place for Everyone will create dedicated cycle lanes along the length of the route, with the current dual carriageway reduced to a single lane in each direction.

Recent drone footage revealed progress along the route from Queen’s Drive to Guthrie Port.

And it sparked the question of what rules will apply to cyclists.

Among comments from Courier readers was: “Is there going to be a speed limit for cyclists on the new routes as they will be very close to walkers? Serious injuries are inevitable.”

Another said: “Cycle lanes are there to encourage those who don’t feel confident riding with traffic – i.e. encourage more people to cycle therefore less motor vehicles.

“They are not mandatory and if a competent cyclist is doing 20mph then they are fully entitled to use the road and would be safer doing so.”

Angus Council has now confirmed what the position will be.

“There won’t be a speed limit for cyclists,” said a spokesperson.

“The new cycle lane will be segregated far enough from the new footway and will be clearly signed and lined for cycle use only.

“As always, we would encourage all road users to adhere to the Highway Code.”

What does the Highway Code say?

Cyclists, like all road users, are expected to follow the Highway Code.

But Rule 124, which relates to speed limits, applies to motor vehicles and not cyclists, so there is no legal requirement to stick to 30mph, or increasingly common 20mph limits.

It is a topic which regularly fuels debate on social media nationwide.

What stage is A Place for Everyone at?

And as the debate around cyclists and the wider merits of the ‘once in a generation’ project is likely to rage on, the council has reported more good progress on the ground.

Work has begun on the first phase of junction realignment at East Grimsby.

It is expected to run until September.

The work will remove access to the A92 from Shore, Ladybridge Street and East Grimsby.

The diversion is Ladybridge Street, Marketgate, Brothock Bridge and Burnside Drive.

A further phase to fully complete the new junction arrangement is scheduled for September to December this year.