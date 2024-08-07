Anger over delay of general election payments to Angus workers

Staff who worked during the general election in Angus have hit out at a delay in being paid.

A whistleblower claims workers who agreed to help during the July 4 vote and the overnight count were told they would be paid by the end of July.

However, they have yet to receive their money.

The local authority has now vowed to pay those affected by the middle of this month.

Some of the workers were already employed by the council and others were on temporary contracts.

One woman who helped with the count at the Saltire Centre in Arbroath told The Courier: “I am due close to £150.

“The contract I signed said I would be paid on July 31.

‘I worked really hard that night but the council hasn’t kept its side of the contract’

“When the money didn’t come through then, I contacted Angus Council but – at my first time of asking – the person I spoke to couldn’t give me an explanation.

“I was told the following day that they didn’t know when we would be paid.

“I kept my side of the contract and worked really hard that night but the council hasn’t kept its side of the contract.”

The woman said she believed potentially hundreds of workers could be affected, though the council has not confirmed this.

She added: “I know of one young woman who was needing this money to buy a school uniform for her child going back to school and she hasn’t got the money so can’t buy the uniform.”

Stephen Gethins, who was voted in as MP for the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at the Angus count, said he had been made aware of the situation.

He said: “Running elections is a matter for the council and I remain grateful for the hard work of everyone involved on polling day across Dundee and Angus local authority areas at the start of July.

“Members of staff put in hours of work on the day and in the count overnight to ensure that the election went as smoothly as possible.

“I wrote to Angus Council on behalf of one of my constituents who worked that day about those involved receiving timely payment for their work as any of us would expect.

“I hope that this matter can be settled as soon as possible in a fair way, not least during a cost-of-living crisis when such additional payments can be so important to household incomes.”

Angus Council: Election workers will be paid this month

Angus Council did not respond to claims about the payments being delayed.

However, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that payments for additional work carried out by our staff during the election period will be paid on August 15.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff again for their outstanding effort during what was a very busy time for Angus Council and all local authorities involved in the general election.”