Anger over delay of general election payments to Angus workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Anger over delay of general election payments to Angus workers

It is claimed one woman has been unable to buy her child a school uniform because she hasn't been paid.

By Lindsey Hamilton
General election payment row
The ballots are counted in the Arbroath Saltire Centre. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Staff who worked during the general election in Angus have hit out at a delay in being paid.

A whistleblower claims workers who agreed to help during the July 4 vote and the overnight count were told they would be paid by the end of July.

However, they have yet to receive their money.

The local authority has now vowed to pay those affected by the middle of this month.

Some of the workers were already employed by the council and others were on temporary contracts.

One woman who helped with the count at the Saltire Centre in Arbroath told The Courier: “I am due close to £150.

“The contract I signed said I would be paid on July 31.

‘I worked really hard that night but the council hasn’t kept its side of the contract’

“When the money didn’t come through then, I contacted Angus Council but – at my first time of asking – the person I spoke to couldn’t give me an explanation.

“I was told the following day that they didn’t know when we would be paid.

“I kept my side of the contract and worked really hard that night but the council hasn’t kept its side of the contract.”

The woman said she believed potentially hundreds of workers could be affected, though the council has not confirmed this.

She added: “I know of one young woman who was needing this money to buy a school uniform for her child going back to school and she hasn’t got the money so can’t buy the uniform.”

Stephen Gethins, who was voted in as MP for the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat at the Angus count, said he had been made aware of the situation.

Angus Council general election payment row
Stephen Gethins was voted in to the Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seat during the Angus count.Image: Paul Reid

He said: “Running elections is a matter for the council and I remain grateful for the hard work of everyone involved on polling day across Dundee and Angus local authority areas at the start of July.

“Members of staff put in hours of work on the day and in the count overnight to ensure that the election went as smoothly as possible.

“I wrote to Angus Council on behalf of one of my constituents who worked that day about those involved receiving timely payment for their work as any of us would expect.

“I hope that this matter can be settled as soon as possible in a fair way, not least during a cost-of-living crisis when such additional payments can be so important to household incomes.”

Angus Council: Election workers will be paid this month

Angus Council did not respond to claims about the payments being delayed.

However, a spokesperson said: “We can confirm that payments for additional work carried out by our staff during the election period will be paid on  August 15.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff again for their outstanding effort during what was a very busy time for Angus Council and all local authorities involved in the general election.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The pile of waste at the rear of the shops on Arbroath High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sepa probe as 'unbelievable amount of waste' dumped behind Arbroath High Street shops
High Court in Edinburgh.
Forfar driver hit knife-wielding rival with car in front garden
Matt Kinghorn is midway through his 200-mile walk to North Berwick. Image: Matt Kinghorn
Mental health campaigner Matt passes through Tayside on 200-mile 'walkie talkie' mission to help…
New Wynd in Montrose is being auctioned as a tenanted business opportunity. Image: Google Maps
Montrose Argos premises up for auction with £700k price tag
Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story will premiere at LandxSea. Image: National Geographic/Charlie Hamilton James
Montrose coastal erosion summit to feature in second LandxSea film festival
Glamis Kirk could become a new 'aire' style motorhome stop in Angus. Image: DC Thomson
Drive to make Angus motorhome mecca for visitors as proposed new stops revealed
The fundraising friends group with recipients of the charity cheques. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Fundraising Arbroath friends keep up good work with £5k for local causes
The play park in Forfar's Green Street car park.
Vulnerable teen terrified to return to school after 'unprovoked' assault in Forfar
3
Brandon Hayter
Pair sentenced after nearly £1million of drugs seized in Dundee and Monifieth
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus facing fresh funding whammy under Holyrood cutback

Conversation