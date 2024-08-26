Pictures as Thomas the Tank makes new friends at Brechin railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as Thomas the Tank makes new friends at Brechin railway

The Caledonian Railway in Brechin welcomed families for a weekend of Thomas the Tank Engine-themed fun.

Sir Topham Hatt was on hand to welcome visitors Thomas (3), Mabel (8mths) and Katy Nicoll. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sir Topham Hatt was on hand to welcome visitors Thomas (3), Mabel (8mths) and Katy Nicoll. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Thomas the Tank delighted Angus families for his final summer visit to Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

The children’s favourite pulled up to the platform to take visitors on a steam ride along the four-mile line to Bridge of Dun.

And Brechin station had a host of Thomas-themed activities for visitors to enjoy throughout the weekend.

The next special date on the Caley calendar is September 14.

Passengers will hop aboard the Spirit of the Caledonian service to sample the Gin Bothy’s hand-crafted range.

All eyes then turn to the Polar Express coming back to Angus.

The film-themed experience is returning to Angus for the fourth time this Christmas.

The first service will run on November 23/24.

It will operate every weekend in the lead up to Christmas.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford joined the family fun at Brechin.

Thomas the Tank Engine event at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Rosie Colquhoun enjoyed a day out at Brechin for her third birthday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Cameron and Andrew (2) Strang with James (2) and Jenny Taylor. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
The miniature railway was a popular attraction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Junior Freeland (6) and his grandad Jim Anderson enjoy their day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Meeting Sir Topham Hatt. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Thomas steaming into Brechin station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Martha Mae Henderson (3) on one of the fairground rides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Tootling along on the miniature train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Busy Brechin station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Joshua GT Horsfall (Dusty) and Seumas Dale (Rusty) keeping everything in order. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Sister and brother Mirren and 22-month-old Luke Hutchison aboard the train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A photo with Sir Topham Hatt. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Max (3) and Alan Gallagher from Dundee one one of the fairground rides Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
A family day out celebrating namesake Thomas’ third birthday for Tony, Katy and eight-month-old Mabel. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Sir Topham Hatt with train drivers Chris Pegg and Zoe Gibb. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
On the brake van. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Arlo (1), Rio (10) and Eva (7) Lyon aboard Thomas. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Ryan, Max (1) and Nina Vidler meet Percy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
All the fun of the fair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
TOOT TOOT! Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank and Friends at Brechin Caledonian Railway.
Happy faces ready for the trip to Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
CR0049672, Graham Brown, Brechin. PIC GALLERY REQUEST. Thomas the Tank at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Final visit of the summer for Thomas and Friends at Brechin Caley Railway. Trains will run throughout the day between Brechin and Bridge of Dun station. Activities at Brechin include Thomas-themed activities, fairground rides and a miniature railway. Picture Shows; 'Sir Topham Hatt' was on hand to welcome visitors Thomas (3), Mabel (8mths) and Katy Nicoll, Caledonian Railway Brechin Station, Park Road, Brechin, 25th August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The fairground rides were popular. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Thomas the Tank Engine day at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Thomas and Percy at Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

