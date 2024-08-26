Pictures as Thomas the Tank makes new friends at Brechin railway

Thomas the Tank delighted Angus families for his final summer visit to Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

The children’s favourite pulled up to the platform to take visitors on a steam ride along the four-mile line to Bridge of Dun.

And Brechin station had a host of Thomas-themed activities for visitors to enjoy throughout the weekend.

The next special date on the Caley calendar is September 14.

Passengers will hop aboard the Spirit of the Caledonian service to sample the Gin Bothy’s hand-crafted range.

All eyes then turn to the Polar Express coming back to Angus.

The film-themed experience is returning to Angus for the fourth time this Christmas.

The first service will run on November 23/24.

It will operate every weekend in the lead up to Christmas.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford joined the family fun at Brechin.