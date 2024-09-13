Brechin Golf Club £50k crowdfunder to drive forward future of the game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin Golf Club £50k crowdfunder to drive forward future of the game

The Angus club wants to buy a state-of-the art golf simulator to encourage youngsters into the sport.

By Graham Brown
Brechin juniors at their recent summer prizegiving. Image: Supplied
Brechin juniors at their recent summer prizegiving. Image: Supplied

Brechin Golf Club has launched a £50,000 crowdfunder to secure the grass roots future of its proud history.

Golf has been played at Trinity Muir since a nine-holer was established in 1893.

In that time it’s evolved with new clubhouses and course extensions.

But – in common with many other clubs – Brechin is seeing player numbers drop away.

And it’s especially evident in the lack of young players joining.

Covid-19 crash in Brechin Golf Club juniors

From a thriving junior section in the 1990s and 2000s it came out of the pandemic with no young members in 2021.

It’s slowly clawing back the junior membership.

Through the concerted efforts of junior convener Iain Shand and a group of helpers the number has grown to around 40.

Brechin golf club junior coaching.
Junior coaching with Brechin professional Stephen Rennie. Image: Supplied

And the club now hopes to invest in the future after launching a £50,000 crowdfunder for a modern commercial golf simulator.

It’ll be for wider use, but hopefully a major draw for youngsters.

Simulator will be available to others

Club captain Ross Allison said: “We have a disused squash court which will make space for an excellent, modern golf simulator.

“It can be used by our members, the local community and hopefully golfers from other nearby towns.

“We want to work with local schools, other sports clubs, support groups and suchlike and offer them the use of the simulator.”

The club’s under 12s regularly play in the Angus Junior Golf Sixes events. A team of older juniors compete in the Angus Golf League and are regularly coached by club pro Stephen Rennie.

Brechin golf club junior players.
Brechin Golf Club juniors at an event in Montrose. Image: Supplied

Stephen said: “It is fantastic to now see so many junior golfers every Monday but our practice space is limited.

“It’s important for us to grow and coach our juniors further, developing the next generation. That is why we are planning a golf simulator”

“The weather is not always kind to us and over the winter coaching is limited to once a month travelling to the Forfar driving range.

“We want to develop our own facility that can be used all year round.

“We came across a similar-sized club in England which successfully crowdfunded a simulator and decided to try for ourselves.”

A range of incentives are being offered through the crowdfunder.

Those include golf deals at courses including Royal Dornoch, Murcar Links and Worsley Park in Manchester, and even lifetime Brechin memberships.

The initiative is now live at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/brechingolfclubsim

