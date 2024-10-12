Carnoustie town centre restaurant premises on offer at auction for under £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie town centre restaurant premises on offer at auction for under £150k

5 Park Avenue has been a family favourite for years but closed as Maxibell in August.

By Graham Brown
An interior shot of 5 Park Avenue in Carnoustie. Image: Future Property Auctions
An interior shot of 5 Park Avenue in Carnoustie. Image: Future Property Auctions

Previously popular restaurant and bar premises in the heart of Carnoustie are about to go under the hammer.

5 Park Avenue, just off the High Street, has been a favourite haunt with locals and visitors.

Until August it was Maxibell tapas bar and restaurant.

It enjoyed a reputation for a great atmosphere and its live music.

Park Avenue restaurant in Carnoustie up for auction.
Maxibell on Park Avenue recently closed its doors. Image: Future Property Auctions
Maxibell restaurant in Carnoustie.
The bar area inside the Carnoustie premises. Image: Future Property Auctions

And the property is about to be offered for sale with an auction starting price under £150,000.

It is one of the lots in a Future Property Auctions sale on Thursday October 17.

The 2,300 sq. ft public house and restaurant is described as being a “prime investment opportunity”.

It has a ground floor bar, restaurant area and kitchen. Toilers are to the rear of the restaurant and it has a large cellar.

Maxibell restaurant in Carnoustie up for sale.
Maxibell was a popular venue for live music. Image: Future Property Auctions
Park Avenue restaurant in Carnoustie up for auction.
The interior of the spacious Carnoustie restaurant. Image: Future Property Auctions

There is also a small outside seating area.

The auction listing predicts a new owner could get a rental income of £25,000 per annum.

And the sale includes a 16-bed Arbroath house for a starting price of £149k.

The Millgate Loan property is in need of major renovation and appears to have failed to find a buyer at a previous sale last month.

Maxibell’s availability at auction comes as Carnoustie golf chiefs quashed speculation they are the new owner of another town restaurant.

There were rumours circulating the links committee had purchased the old beachfront pavilion following the recent closure of Chillies.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The child was reported missing from Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Supplied by Scottish Water
'Potential missing child' in Forfar traced safe and well
The pavilion which was home to Chillies sits on Carnoustie seafront. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie Golf Links crush Chillies pavilion purchase rumour
Niall Jackson enjoying the aurora at Monikie. Image: Niall Jackson
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display in Tayside and Fife
Dorward House residents and officials at the graveside ceremony. Image: Supplied
Dorward House celebrates benefactor on 185th anniversary of Montrose care home
montrose rats
Horror as 'dozens' of rats seen at Montrose petrol station
Jock the cockapoo stole Gareth Bale's ball
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of dog who stole Gareth Bale’s golf ball at Dunhill Cup in…
18
The peregrine falcon was found near Glen Esk in Angus
Peregrine falcon put down after being shot in Angus
Margaret and Derek McArthur.
Monifieth couple '£1k out of pocket' after Emirates flight chaos slam 'disgraceful' compensation offer
3
Fiona Laing has done much of her tra8ining for the Vietnam trek in the Angus Glens. Image: Supplied
Former Wren Fiona bumps into King Charles during Angus glens training trek for Vietnam…
BBC showing hurricane force winds across the UK
BBC apologise after weather app forecasts 'hurricane-force winds' for Tayside and Fife

Conversation