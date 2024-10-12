Carnoustie town centre restaurant premises on offer at auction for under £150k

Previously popular restaurant and bar premises in the heart of Carnoustie are about to go under the hammer.

5 Park Avenue, just off the High Street, has been a favourite haunt with locals and visitors.

Until August it was Maxibell tapas bar and restaurant.

It enjoyed a reputation for a great atmosphere and its live music.

And the property is about to be offered for sale with an auction starting price under £150,000.

It is one of the lots in a Future Property Auctions sale on Thursday October 17.

The 2,300 sq. ft public house and restaurant is described as being a “prime investment opportunity”.

It has a ground floor bar, restaurant area and kitchen. Toilers are to the rear of the restaurant and it has a large cellar.

There is also a small outside seating area.

The auction listing predicts a new owner could get a rental income of £25,000 per annum.

And the sale includes a 16-bed Arbroath house for a starting price of £149k.

The Millgate Loan property is in need of major renovation and appears to have failed to find a buyer at a previous sale last month.

Maxibell’s availability at auction comes as Carnoustie golf chiefs quashed speculation they are the new owner of another town restaurant.

There were rumours circulating the links committee had purchased the old beachfront pavilion following the recent closure of Chillies.