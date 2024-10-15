Angus pet rescue centre fearing for the future after van written off in crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus pet rescue centre fearing for the future after van written off in crash

The crash has left Angus Cat Rescue without crucial transport.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Angus cat rescue charity fears
The Kirkbuddo crash left the van a write-off. Image: Angus Cat Rescue

Volunteers at an Angus pet rescue centre fear for the future after the charity’s van was written off in a crash.

Angus Cat Rescue says it will struggle to meet all its commitments without the vehicle – but it can’t afford a new one.

Although the group has insurance for the van, it doesn’t know how it will source and afford something similar.

Charity volunteer Doreen Culley said fellow volunteer Angie Smith was driving the van just over a week ago when she was involved in a serious crash near Kirkbuddo.

Angus Cat Rescue van a write-off

Although Angie wasn’t seriously hurt the van was a write-off.

Doreen said: “The van is insured but we have a big problem in the meantime having transportation for everything we do.”

She added the rescue centre is completely manned and run by volunteers including herself and Angie.

Doreen added: “We have to do all our own fundraising and with the cost of looking after and paying for treatment, spaying, medication and food for only one cat being as much as £2,000 it is a constant challenge.”

Angus Cat Rescue Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Angie wrote on the centre’s Facebook page: “This was the only vehicle owned by the rescue centre, and purchased with monies raised by the team walking miles participating in the Kiltwalk and other events and, of course, from donations.

“The van was the workhorse for so many of the activities within the rescue, moving cats and kittens as required, as well as collecting supplies among other things.

“A call was received from the loss adjusters but they can never give the true value of replacing what we have lost.”

Fundraising hopes pinned on masked ball

Doreen said the charity’s latest fundraising hopes are pinned on a masked ball at the Invercarse Hotel in Dundee on October 26.

But so far it hasn’t sold enough tickets to make it viable and may have to be cancelled.

She said: “We are giving it until Thursday but if we don’t sell any more tickets we will be forced to cancel, leaving us without our big fundraiser.

“We really need people to support us in this and our other fundraising activities going forward.”

Volunteer Amanda Soutar with one of the cats. Image: DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Monday, October 7, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B978 near the junction with the B9127.

“Two women, aged 69 and 57, were taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the rescue centre via Facebook.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Robert Stratton death
Dundee double killer who stabbed cousins at family vigil dies in prison
3
Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan.
Angus Council hit back on Brechin flood defence 'theories' one year on from Storm…
Barry Downs Holiday Park near Carnoustie.
Angus caravan park residents forced to make 14-mile round trip for post in Royal…
Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, comet
Gallery: Courier readers capture 'comet of the century' in stunning photos
Dobbies’ Plant Buyer Nigel Lawton with Kenneth Mitchell from Needlefresh.
Dundee garden centre to give out free Christmas trees to schools and nurseries
A new-look leisure complex is to be developed at Red Lion caravan park in Arbroath. Image: Andrew Black Design
Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath caravan park leisure complex revamp and Glamis pub comeback
Proposal in Forfar.
Forfar farmers son proposes to partner with 124 straw bales
montrose rats
Pest control called in after dozens of rats spotted at Montrose petrol station
Angela Newlands before an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder admits conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
More than 65,000 blue bins will eventually be rolled out across Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council defiant on blue bin lids as residents claim they won’t close properly
7

Conversation