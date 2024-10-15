Angus pet rescue centre fearing for the future after van written off in crash

Volunteers at an Angus pet rescue centre fear for the future after the charity’s van was written off in a crash.

Angus Cat Rescue says it will struggle to meet all its commitments without the vehicle – but it can’t afford a new one.

Although the group has insurance for the van, it doesn’t know how it will source and afford something similar.

Charity volunteer Doreen Culley said fellow volunteer Angie Smith was driving the van just over a week ago when she was involved in a serious crash near Kirkbuddo.

Angus Cat Rescue van a write-off

Although Angie wasn’t seriously hurt the van was a write-off.

Doreen said: “The van is insured but we have a big problem in the meantime having transportation for everything we do.”

She added the rescue centre is completely manned and run by volunteers including herself and Angie.

Doreen added: “We have to do all our own fundraising and with the cost of looking after and paying for treatment, spaying, medication and food for only one cat being as much as £2,000 it is a constant challenge.”

Angie wrote on the centre’s Facebook page: “This was the only vehicle owned by the rescue centre, and purchased with monies raised by the team walking miles participating in the Kiltwalk and other events and, of course, from donations.

“The van was the workhorse for so many of the activities within the rescue, moving cats and kittens as required, as well as collecting supplies among other things.

“A call was received from the loss adjusters but they can never give the true value of replacing what we have lost.”

Fundraising hopes pinned on masked ball

Doreen said the charity’s latest fundraising hopes are pinned on a masked ball at the Invercarse Hotel in Dundee on October 26.

But so far it hasn’t sold enough tickets to make it viable and may have to be cancelled.

She said: “We are giving it until Thursday but if we don’t sell any more tickets we will be forced to cancel, leaving us without our big fundraiser.

“We really need people to support us in this and our other fundraising activities going forward.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Monday, October 7, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B978 near the junction with the B9127.

“Two women, aged 69 and 57, were taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the rescue centre via Facebook.