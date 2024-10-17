Bid for 7 new luxury homes on Forfar nursery site set for planning go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid for 7 new luxury homes on Forfar nursery site set for planning go ahead

The site at Lour Road which was sold off by Angus Council was previously earmarked for almost 50 affordable houses.

By Graham Brown
The type of home which is planned for the Lour Road site in Forfar. Image: Cullross/Scotframe
The type of home which is planned for the Lour Road site in Forfar. Image: Cullross/Scotframe

Angus planning officials say seven new homes on a former Forfar nursery site should get the green light.

Development standards councillors will consider the Cullross application for a 1.3 hectare site at Lour Road on Tuesday.

It was owned by the council until being sold off several years ago.

And the land bordering the town’s Newmonthill cemetery has been the subject of previous planning applications.

Lour Road housing plans for Forfar nursery site.
The planned layout of the Forfar site. Image: Cullross.

Edinburgh-based Cullross snapped up the site after a £380,000 deal fell through in 2017.

It was dependent on planning permission being granted and never progressed.

But in January 2023 the Edinburgh-based owners submitted a scheme for a ‘micro community’ of 49 affordable homes.

People living nearby lodged a string of objections.

The application was withdrawn, and replaced with a reduced scheme for 44 houses.

But it was also pulled before going in front of the planning committee.

Detached homes bid lodged this summer

Cullross revealed the luxury homes proposal in July this year.

It involves seven new build four and five-bedroom detached houses.

The plan also includes conversion of a stone house on the site into a four-bedroom home.

Lour Road housing site in Forfar.
The site off Lour Road sits beside Newmonthill cemetery. Image: Supplied

Planning officials are recommending conditional approval for the scheme.

A single objection has been lodged from a near neighbour.

They raise concerns around the impact on wildlife such as red squirrels, bats and deer.

But officers say the greenfield site is suitable for small-scale development.

Forfar luxury homes development at Lour Road.
A design image of the style of home planned for the Lour Road site. Image: Scotframe

“Open space would be provided within the site at a level that exceeds council standards,” the planning report states.

“The site accommodates 72 individual trees which are categorised as having varying importance.

“However, the majority would be retained with only seven proposed for removal.”

The approval recommendation also includes a condition for a footpath to be provided through the site.

