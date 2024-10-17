Bid for 7 new luxury homes on Forfar nursery site set for planning go ahead

Angus planning officials say seven new homes on a former Forfar nursery site should get the green light.

Development standards councillors will consider the Cullross application for a 1.3 hectare site at Lour Road on Tuesday.

It was owned by the council until being sold off several years ago.

And the land bordering the town’s Newmonthill cemetery has been the subject of previous planning applications.

Edinburgh-based Cullross snapped up the site after a £380,000 deal fell through in 2017.

It was dependent on planning permission being granted and never progressed.

But in January 2023 the Edinburgh-based owners submitted a scheme for a ‘micro community’ of 49 affordable homes.

People living nearby lodged a string of objections.

The application was withdrawn, and replaced with a reduced scheme for 44 houses.

But it was also pulled before going in front of the planning committee.

Detached homes bid lodged this summer

Cullross revealed the luxury homes proposal in July this year.

It involves seven new build four and five-bedroom detached houses.

The plan also includes conversion of a stone house on the site into a four-bedroom home.

Planning officials are recommending conditional approval for the scheme.

A single objection has been lodged from a near neighbour.

They raise concerns around the impact on wildlife such as red squirrels, bats and deer.

But officers say the greenfield site is suitable for small-scale development.

“Open space would be provided within the site at a level that exceeds council standards,” the planning report states.

“The site accommodates 72 individual trees which are categorised as having varying importance.

“However, the majority would be retained with only seven proposed for removal.”

The approval recommendation also includes a condition for a footpath to be provided through the site.