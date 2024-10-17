Little’s in Blairgowrie to close as locals say restaurant will be ‘sadly missed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Little’s in Blairgowrie to close as locals say restaurant will be ‘sadly missed’

Owner Willie Little has announced the last day of trading will be Saturday.

By Chloe Burrell
Little's Restaurant in Blairgowrie.
A long-standing Blairgowrie restaurant has announced it is soon to close.

Little’s Restaurant, based inside the former Riverside Methodist Church, will cease trading on Saturday.

Owner Willie Little announced the closure on Facebook.

Willie Little.
The post said: “It’s with much sadness we announce that Littles’ last day of trading will be this Saturday October 19.

“We wish to extend a tremendous thank you to all of our loyal guests for your support throughout the Little’s journey.

“Thank you for all the memories over the years.”

Many have taken to social media to wish Willie well in his retirement.

One person said: “All the best Willie! Happy retirement and enjoy the well-deserved rest.”

Another person said: “Happy retirement Willie, we will miss you.

“You brought fun and great eating to Blair. No doubt of that.

“Enjoy life from now on.”

A third person added: “Going to miss Little’s, best place to eat for miles around.

“Have made such good memories there with friends and family.

“Happy retirement to Willie, and best wishes to Helen, Martin and the team.

“Will be sadly missed.”

Earlier this year, Willie denied that the restaurant was set to become a gym despite Perth and Kinross Council giving Braw Fitness the green light to convert the building.

Little’s was put up for sale last year with Willie planning to retire.

He took over the restaurant in 2015 and set about a full refurbishment of the church.

The eatery then opened for business in 2018 and was crowned Restaurant of the Year at The Courier’s The Menu Food and Drink Awards in 2022.

Conversation