Little’s in Blairgowrie to close as locals say restaurant will be ‘sadly missed’

A long-standing Blairgowrie restaurant has announced it is soon to close.

Little’s Restaurant, based inside the former Riverside Methodist Church, will cease trading on Saturday.

Owner Willie Little announced the closure on Facebook.

The post said: “It’s with much sadness we announce that Littles’ last day of trading will be this Saturday October 19.

“We wish to extend a tremendous thank you to all of our loyal guests for your support throughout the Little’s journey.

“Thank you for all the memories over the years.”

Many have taken to social media to wish Willie well in his retirement.

One person said: “All the best Willie! Happy retirement and enjoy the well-deserved rest.”

Another person said: “Happy retirement Willie, we will miss you.

“You brought fun and great eating to Blair. No doubt of that.

“Enjoy life from now on.”

A third person added: “Going to miss Little’s, best place to eat for miles around.

“Have made such good memories there with friends and family.

“Happy retirement to Willie, and best wishes to Helen, Martin and the team.

“Will be sadly missed.”

Earlier this year, Willie denied that the restaurant was set to become a gym despite Perth and Kinross Council giving Braw Fitness the green light to convert the building.

Little’s was put up for sale last year with Willie planning to retire.

He took over the restaurant in 2015 and set about a full refurbishment of the church.

The eatery then opened for business in 2018 and was crowned Restaurant of the Year at The Courier’s The Menu Food and Drink Awards in 2022.