Housing plan for former Angus Council office approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Housing plan for former Angus Council office approved

Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library and was previously an Angus Council housing office.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google
19th Century Dewar House sits beside Arbroath library. Image: Google

Plans to turn former council offices beside Arbroath Library into residential flats have been approved.

The proposals, lodged by local applicant Mayara Agnes, will see the former council building Dewar House on Academy Lane converted into 19 residential flats.

These will vary from small bedsits to larger three-bedroom flatted accommodation.

A four-bedroom detached house will also be built within the overspill car park to the east of the three-storey sandstone property.

The rear of Dewar House in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

The building was previously an Angus Council housing office but has been closed for a number of years.

However, the proposals to convert it into flats drew six letters of objection from neighbouring residents.

One objector, Christopher Hurst, raised concerns about vehicle access and claimed the plan was an “accident waiting to happen”.

Addressing Angus Council’s planning committee, he added: “There is practically zero visibility going out of the lane to the footway and pedestrians.”

Committee members also raised concerns about bin storage and electric car charging provision for the site.

Bid unanimously approved

Despite this, the application was unanimously approved.

SNP councillor Kenny Braes said: “We are not going to be able to repurpose our buildings in town centres from commercial into residential use unless we are prepared to compromise.

SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford

“I don’t see a way in which this can be done any better.

“There are issues around the bins and parking but we’re going to have to live with that.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Farmland west of Forfar is earmarked for the solar scheme. Image: BLC Energy
Plans revealed for 100,000-panel Forfar solar farm with capacity to power 16,500 homes
Annmarie Ewart
Brother's tribute to 'caring' Forfar mum, 37, who died after cardiac arrest
The crematorium site is north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google Maps
Fresh delay for Angus farmer's Carmyllie crematorium planning bid
Air rifle competition at Barry Buddon during Glasgow 2014. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Barry Buddon misses out on shot in Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games spotlight
Paul Maddicks
Witness feared Arbroath cyber analyst was sleeping behind wheel while driving into Dundee
Ian on video call with fiance Denise. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie dad to marry love of his life who flew over from Australia for…
3
A family home at Westmuir, near Kirriemuir, is among the latest list of Angus planning applications. Image: Jon Frullani Architect
Angus Planning Ahead: Kirriemuir observatory holiday let and bid for Brechin self-storage centre
Brechin Halloween display ruined by Storm Ashley
Brechin's finest help save Halloween home display damaged by Storm Ashley
Keptie Road in Arbroath.
Arbroath street shut after car overturns
2
The Brechin site would have internal and external self-storage. Image: Stracathro Estates
Stracathro Estates lodge bid for 112-container self-storage site near Brechin

Conversation