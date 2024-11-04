Pictures as crowds head to Kirriemuir for night of fireworks fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as crowds head to Kirriemuir for night of fireworks fun

The Angus Glens Rotary Club delivered a spectacular display for a huge turnout at The Hill in Kirriemuir.

Emily Swankie, 7, with her glow wand at Kirriemuir Hill. Image: Paul Reid
Emily Swankie, 7, with her glow wand at Kirriemuir Hill. Image: Paul Reid
By Graham Brown

Kirriemuir delivered another cracker for the town’s annual bonfire and fireworks night.

A huge crowd turned out at The Hill as the spectacular display lit up the night sky.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens.

Kirriemuir Regeneration Group members served up refreshments for the huge crowd.

It included folk from across Angus and many from Dundee.

The Kirrie display rounded off a weekend of Angus fireworks fun after another big turnout at The Muir in Edzell on Saturday night.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the crowd at Kirrie Hill.
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
An explosion of colour in the Kirrie sky. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Andrew and Jennifer Logan from Carnoustie with their children Strone, 10, and Isla, 3. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Kirriemuir bonfire night drew a huge crowd to The Hill. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Colour burst in Kirrie. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Iona Eaton,11, from Forfar sparkles at Kirrie Hill. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
The display lights up the Angus sky. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Eight-year-olds Amelia Murphy and Marco Pitsos enjoy the Kirrie fun. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Eyes to the sky during the stunning fireworks show. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Forfar and Kirrie families enjoy themselves. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
The display was visible from far afield. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display at The Hill.
Emily Millar, 5, and Faith Farquharson, 4, came from Dundee to enjoy the display. Image: Paul Reid
Bonfire night at Kirriemuir Hill.
Adriannah Brown, 11, from Dundee at the Angus bonfire night. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks display and bonfire at The Hill.
There was a huge crowd for the event near Kirriemuir Camera Obscura. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Glens Rotary Club bonfire night at Kirrie Hill.
Angus Glens Rotary Club organised the display. Image: Paul Reid

 

