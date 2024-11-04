Pictures as crowds head to Kirriemuir for night of fireworks fun

Kirriemuir delivered another cracker for the town’s annual bonfire and fireworks night.

A huge crowd turned out at The Hill as the spectacular display lit up the night sky.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of the Angus Glens.

Kirriemuir Regeneration Group members served up refreshments for the huge crowd.

It included folk from across Angus and many from Dundee.

The Kirrie display rounded off a weekend of Angus fireworks fun after another big turnout at The Muir in Edzell on Saturday night.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the crowd at Kirrie Hill.