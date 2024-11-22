Delays after two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Drivers are facing delays due to a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Bogindollo just before 2pm.

Two fire crews attended to make the scene safe.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach the area with “caution” with queues in the area.

A post on X said: “Reports of a road traffic incident on the A90 at Bogindollo north of Forfar heading southbound.

“Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.”

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.