Delays after two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Delays after two-vehicle crash on A90 near Forfar

Firefighters were called to the scene.

By James Simpson
Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach the area with caution. Image: Google Street View
Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach the area with caution. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing delays due to a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Forfar.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Bogindollo just before 2pm.

Two fire crews attended to make the scene safe.

Traffic Scotland is urging drivers to approach the area with “caution” with queues in the area.

A post on X said: “Reports of a road traffic incident on the A90 at Bogindollo north of Forfar heading southbound.

“Drivers are advised to use caution on approach.”

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Helen Marnie has toured the world as the lead singer of Ladytron - now she's started a business in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Pop star who tours the world opens Angus coffee shop
Several weather warnings are in force across Perth, Fife, Angus and Stirling on Saturday.
Storm Bert: Full list of weather warnings for Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
The SSSC HQ in Dundee
Montrose care worker who swore at vulnerable service users handed warning
Neil Beattie
Ring doorbell creep accused of Dundee-Arbroath bus sex act said he was fixing 'wedgie'
Angry Dad's Tattoo Company owner Mike Edwards
Angus dad launches 'tattoos for toys' Christmas mission
Boxing Day trains for Dundee and Angus
ScotRail trains to serve Dundee, Angus and Fife on Boxing Day for first time…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee and Angus College plans Picture shows; How the Gardyne Campus expansion could look . Old Glamis Road . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
Readers react to £265m Dundee and Angus College campus shake-up plan
4
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. How the Wellgate could look under transformation plans from D&AC Picture shows; How the Wellgate could look under transformation plans from D&AC . Murraygate . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Angus College plots Wellgate takeover as part of unprecedented £265m campus…
11
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Plans for Angus College transformation to city centre campus Picture shows; Plans for Angus College transformation to city centre campus. Abbeygate Shopping Centre . Supplied by BDP Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: Pictures reveal vision for new Arbroath town centre campus at Dundee and Angus…
5

Conversation