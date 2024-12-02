Montrose family ‘lose everything’ as firefighters tackle house blaze for 2 hours

A house in Montrose has been left badly damaged after a fire on Sunday morning.

The blaze destroyed the roof of the home on Coronation Way.

Firefighters tackled flames for more than two hours after being called at around 6.35am.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene as well as a height appliance.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a house fire in Montrose at 6.35am on Sunday.

“The stop came at 8.51am.

“We had four appliances at the scene and one height appliance.

“Crews used two hose reel jets, one safety jet, a ladder and a thermal imaging camera.”

One neighbour said she was asked to leave her home as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

She said: “I am not sure how long we were out for.

“I couldn’t see anything as the fire was at the back of the house.”

Another resident said he woke up to fire engines outside and could see smoke coming from one of the windows.

A fundraising page has since been launched to help the family who live in the house.

Nearly £4,000 has been raised in one day.

The fundraiser says: “The family are delighted that everyone is safe, and obviously, that is their main concern.”

It added: “They have lost everything.

“I know times are tough for everyone at the minute, but as a small town and community can we please attempt to ease their loss and pain?”