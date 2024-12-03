Bid for 15 new flats beside Arbroath Webster Theatre knocked back

A Dundee builder’s plan for 15 new flats on a vacant site beside the Webster Theatre in Arbroath has been rejected by Angus Council.

George Martin Builders hoped to develop the vacant High Street site.

It was previously occupied by Scottish Environment Protection Agency offices.

But in 2021 the property was demolished after a dangerous buildings notice was served by Angus Council.

Funding issues then sunk a plan to use the land for an Angus Alive culture hub.

The flats proposal for 60-62 High Street was submitted almost a year ago.

Council planning officials refused the affordable housing application under delegated powers.

The development would have created eight two-bedroom and seven one-bedroom flats.

Hillcrest Housing Association had committed to supporting the development.

Much-needed town centre homes

Project architects Arktx said: “The development proposes that new much-needed energy-efficient residential accommodation is introduced into the town centre.

“It will remove a derelict open area, replacing it with an attractive, contemporary intervention in the townscape.”

The site sits in the Arbroath Abbey to Harbour Conservation area.

The applicants said their design would deliver a “logical and appropriate transition of this unused and degraded space”.

There were no objections to the proposal.

But in the handling report for the scheme, council officials said the four-storey building was not acceptable.

They said the plan breached a number of council policies.

Officials said: “The redevelopment of this vacant and prominent site in the conservation area would be highly desirable.

“It would also be desirable to secure more affordable housing in a location with good access to services and sustainable travel.

“It is also accepted that this is a difficult site where some compromise may be necessary to make a development work.”

However, the report added: “The number of dwellings proposed results in a building which is too big for the site.

“The applicant has reduced the scale of the proposal and made other amendments to improve the appearance of the proposed building, particularly its appearance onto High Street, but those changes do not go far enough to resolve the issues.”