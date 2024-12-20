Person taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Tealing

A person was taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 near Tealing.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at around 2.40pm.

One person was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2.41pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 Southbound, near Tealing.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one special operations response team (SORT) to the scene. One patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 2.47pm and dispatched two appliances.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service called us to say two vehicles were involved in a road traffic crash.”